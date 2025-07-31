Recent purchase of Seica Flying Probe tester

31 Jul 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Inna Orlianski (Zetech), Melody Smit (Zetech), Christo Voster (Etion Create), Davide Michelizza (SEICA, Italy), Igmar Grewar (Zetech), Drickus Teunissen (Zetech).

Zetech One, a South African independent distributor since 1986, recently supplied a Seica VIVA Next> series flying probe tester to Etion Create for use in the development and manufacture of its electronic solutions. Seica, headquartered in Strambino, Italy, is the first European company to design and build a flying probe tester (1994).

Seica’s VIVA Next> platform represents their latest generation of flying probe test systems, designed for high-speed, accurate, and flexible testing across various applications.

Etion Create is an original design manufacturer specialising in advanced electronic and digital systems for both domestic and international markets. By adding the Seica flying probe tester, Etion significantly enhances:

• Testing precision and throughput.

• Flexibility across projects, as flying probes support reverse-engineering, quick-turn NPI, and robust diagnostics.

• Quality and traceability.

This purchase will align Etion’s existing capabilities with versatile, Industry 4.0-ready testing tools.

Credit(s)

ZETECH ONE





