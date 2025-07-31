Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Why accurate PCB measurement is critical for quality control and inspection

31 Jul 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

By Vision Engineering.


Printed circuit boards are central to today’s electronics, and PCB measurement is essential for ensuring quality, reliability, and compliance. Accurate inspection of dimensions, hole placement, and track layout plays a vital role in meeting product standards across consumer, telecom, aerospace, and medical devices.

Accurate measurements ensure:

• Product reliability: A well-designed and precisely manufactured PCB reduces the risk of failures and malfunctions, helping prevent defects and extend the lifespan of electronic products.

• Compliance with industry standards: Standards such as IPC-6012 and ISO 9001 set specific dimensional and quality requirements. Accurate measurement ensures compliance with these standards.

• Fewer defects and less waste: Detecting and correcting errors early in the production process avoids costly rework and material waste.

• Improved production efficiency: Ongoing PCB measurement and inspection help optimise processes and reduce defects.

Manufacturers rely on various inspection and quality control technologies to achieve precise measurements, including automated optical inspection (AOI), X-ray inspection (AXI), in-circuit testing (ICT), coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), and high-precision optical measurement systems.

Advanced optical measurement systems for PCB inspection

Optical measurement systems offer a contact-free, high-precision alternative for inspecting PCB dimensions. These systems use high-resolution cameras and innovative optical technology to help users detect micro-defects and dimensional variations without physical strain, thanks to ergonomic design.

These systems are ideal for miniaturised PCBs and complex layouts. They deliver fast, accurate measurements in three axes. User-friendly interfaces and real-time analysis reduce human error and improve inspection workflows. Measurements remain consistent and repeatable across different operators, supported by easy-to-use software. Certified measurement systems can also generate inspection reports that help assess non-conformities or irregularities.

Optical measurement technologies are key to ensuring high-precision PCB manufacturing throughout the production and inspection process:

• Conductive track inspection: Optical systems check the continuity and quality of conductive paths, identifying breaks, defects or dimensional variations that could influence PCB circuit performance and reliability.

• Silkscreen and drilling inspection: Optical measurements help operators check accurate hole placement for electrical connectivity and inspect silkscreen clarity for correct labelling during assembly and maintenance.

• Solder and component placement inspection: 3-axis optical measurement allows operators to check solder joint height and component alignment, reducing assembly defects and improving product reliability.

• Coating thickness control: Optical systems measure the thickness and uniformity of protective coatings applied to PCBs. These coatings are essential for protecting the PCB from environmental factors and improving electrical insulation.

Switching from traditional methods to optical measurement systems offers four key advantages:

• Higher precision and repeatability: Optical systems provide high resolution, reducing the margin of error compared to mechanical gauges or conventional microscopes.

• Faster inspection: Automation and the ability to quickly analyse a broad range of parameters reduce inspection time and increase throughput.

• Non-contact inspection: Fragile boards and sensitive components are protected from damage thanks to non-invasive inspection.

• Advanced analysis and traceability: Measurement data can be saved, analysed, and compared over time, enabling detailed and reliable quality documentation.

Conclusion

PCB measurement is a critical part of quality control and product success. By investing in advanced optical measurement systems for PCB inspection – such as those from Vision Engineering – and structured quality control strategies, manufacturers can ensure compliance, reduce costs, and improve product reliability. Accurate PCB measurement systems and inspection processes are essential for any electronics manufacturer aiming to meet modern quality and compliance demands.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 609 1244
Email: [email protected]
www: www.zetech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ZETECH ONE


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Filling high-end PCB manufacturing gaps to accelerate the AI electronics growth
PCBWay Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] In the digital era, AI and big data technologies are developing at a rapid pace. PCBWay is continuously advancing its PCB manufacturing technology to support the growth.

Read more...
Microtronix revives defunct cell phone plant
Microtronix Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In a significant move for South Africa’s struggling electronics manufacturing sector, local technology firm Microtronix has breathed new life into a formerly defunct cell phone manufacturing facility.

Read more...
Manufacturing with purpose
Production Logix Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
How Production Logix is setting a new benchmark for high-reliability, locally manufactured electronics.

Read more...
Recent purchase of Seica Flying Probe tester
ZETECH ONE Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Zetech One recently supplied a Seica Flying Probe tester to Etion Create for use in the development and manufacture of its electronic solutions.

Read more...
Compact but powerful soldering system
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Economy?SIG is EPM’s compact wave soldering solution, designed to bring professional-grade soldering capabilities to small and medium-scale electronics producers.

Read more...
Jemstech expands capabilities with new equipment and leadership appointment
Jemstech Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Jemstech has recently enhanced its manufacturing capabilities by installing new selective soldering equipment and appointing an experienced business development manager.

Read more...
In-circuit testing vs functional testing
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Achieving zero defects in printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) demands rigorous validation on both the component level and system level.

Read more...
Select coat ultrasonic cleaning station
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Nordson Electronics Solutions has announced their latest technology innovation for conformal coating systems, the ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Ultrasonic Cleaning Station.

Read more...
How smart components drive sustainable industrial efficiency
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing industries across South Africa face mounting pressure to reduce operational costs whilst meeting increasingly stringent environmental regulations, and the path to achieving these goals lies in embracing advanced electronic components that enable smarter, more efficient industrial operations.

Read more...
The power of one
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The latest MYPro Create software brings a unified interface to jet printing, making job creation faster, more intuitive and more stable than ever before.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved