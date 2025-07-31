Compact but powerful soldering system

The unit’s low consumption of solder, power, air, and optional nitrogen significantly reduces running costs. It is ideal for use in small to medium series soldering tasks in sectors like automotive, medical, and consumer electronics.

The Economy SIG is EPM’s compact wave soldering solution, designed to bring professional-grade soldering capabilities to small and medium-scale electronics producers. It inherits the core quality and efficiency of EPM’s larger systems, but in a more accessible package. This solution offers all the advantages of larger systems and supports, among other things, traceability, low maintenance requirements, and low consumption data.

[Sponsored] In the digital era, AI and big data technologies are developing at a rapid pace. PCBWay is continuously advancing its PCB manufacturing technology to support the growth.In a significant move for South Africa’s struggling electronics manufacturing sector, local technology firm Microtronix has breathed new life into a formerly defunct cell phone manufacturing facility.How Production Logix is setting a new benchmark for high-reliability, locally manufactured electronics.Zetech One recently supplied a Seica Flying Probe tester to Etion Create for use in the development and manufacture of its electronic solutions.Accurate inspection of dimensions, hole placement, and track layout plays a vital role in meeting product standards across consumer, telecom, aerospace, and medical devices.Jemstech has recently enhanced its manufacturing capabilities by installing new selective soldering equipment and appointing an experienced business development manager.Achieving zero defects in printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) demands rigorous validation on both the component level and system level.Nordson Electronics Solutions has announced their latest technology innovation for conformal coating systems, the ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Ultrasonic Cleaning Station.Manufacturing industries across South Africa face mounting pressure to reduce operational costs whilst meeting increasingly stringent environmental regulations, and the path to achieving these goals lies in embracing advanced electronic components that enable smarter, more efficient industrial operations.The latest MYPro Create software brings a unified interface to jet printing, making job creation faster, more intuitive and more stable than ever before.