Jemstech expands capabilities with new equipment and leadership appointment

31 Jul 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

PRO-F46 and PRO-S46 selective soldering machines.

Jemstech has recently enhanced its manufacturing capabilities by installing new selective soldering equipment and appointing an experienced business development manager; steps that aim to improve production quality and deepen client engagement.

New selective soldering technology

The company has added the PRO-F46 and PRO-S46 selective soldering machines to its production line, allowing for precision-controlled soldering suited to complex PCB designs. The machines automate fluxing, preheating, and soldering, helping to reduce thermal stress on sensitive components and improve process consistency.

Selective soldering is increasingly relevant for industries requiring high-reliability electronic assemblies, including energy, mining, defence, and telecommunications. By adopting this technology, Jemstech is looking to reduce defects, improve throughput, and strengthen quality control within its manufacturing processes.



Leanne Da Serra.

Appointment of Leanne Da Serra

In addition to investing in equipment, Jemstech has appointed Leanne Da Serra as its business development manager. Da Serra has more than 20 years’ experience in the electronic components industry and brings a deep understanding of client needs and a proven track record in delivering results through tailored solutions.

“Business development is about understanding what truly matters to the client – and building solutions that deliver lasting value,” Da Serra notes. Her role will focus on building client relationships and supporting growth strategies within Jemstech’s operations.

These developments reflect Jemstech’s focus on updating its production capabilities while reinforcing client engagement strategies. As it scales its operations, the company is working to align its technological upgrades with evolving customer and industry requirements.

