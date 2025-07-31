SA team for International Olympiad in Informatics

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has named the team that will represent South Africa at this year’s International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI).

The IOI is described as the world’s most prestigious computer science competition for high school students and hosts over 300 participants from over 80 countries each year. With the support of sponsors, the IITPSA has sent a team to represent South Africa at IOI for over 30 years. This year, the event will be held in Sucre, Bolivia, from 27 July to 3 August.

The South African team was selected from top performers in the IITPSA Computer Olympiads Programming Olympiad 2024, in which over 5000 pupils from 159 schools participated. After an intensive training camp at WITS University this month, the IITPSA selected team members Youkyum Kim of Reddam House Durbanville in the Western Cape, Yian Xu of Redhill High in Gauteng, David Eyal from the International School of Cape Town in the Western Cape, and Nico Schreuder from Bishops Diocesan College in the Western Cape.

The team will undergo further training sessions before departing for Bolivia in July.

For more information visit www.iitpsa.org.za






