New generation of SBCs
31 Jul 2025
Computer/Embedded Technology
HardKernel, a design company that specialises in single-board computers (SBCs) in the Raspberry-Pi form factor, has introduced a range of boards that forego the limitations of using Arm-based processors. Its new generation of ODROID H4-series SBCs are more powerful; offering higher performance and richer interfaces than previous generations.
The H4 series introduces a faster CPU architecture from Intel by using Alder Lake. The H4 and H4+ models use an Intel N97 CPU, while the H4 Ultra use an Intel Core i3 N305 CPU, doubling the number of CPU cores from 4 to 8. The units support a faster DRAM interface allowing DDR5 4800 MT/s to be utilised with up to 48 GB of RAM supported. CPU base frequencies have been boosted, and a more powerful GPU is present for display and signage applications with one HDMI interface and two DisplayPort interfaces allowing the simultaneous use of up to three monitors.
The increase from 2 to 4 SATA ports on the ODROID-H4+ and ODROID H4 Ultra allows connection to a greater number of storage devices. While the addition of SATA hard drives need a boosted power supply, SATA SSD’s can be powered directly by the standard SBC power further reducing complexity.
The H4 series have 2x USB 2.0 ports, 2x USB 3.0 ports, and 1x 2.5 GbE (H4) or 2x 2.5 GbE (on H4+ and H4 Ultra). For communication the SBCs provide a 24-pin I/O expansion port which includes:
• 2x I2C ports.
• An additional 3x USB 2.0 ports.
• 1x UART.
• Connection to an external power button.
One of the exciting features is the presence of a dual BIOS on the ODROID-H4+ and ODROID H4-Ultra. If the BIOS is corrupted due to a power outage during an update, for example, by moving a jumper next to the DC jack, the board can boot into the backup BIOS to perform a recovery.
The presence of a TPM 2.0 security chip allows Windows 11 to be run on these boards. However, they are also ideally suited to running various versions of Linux OS to implement stand-alone projects. With the 4x SATA ports, these SBCs can be purposed into a high-performance NAS unit. Alternatively, having two Ethernet ports allows a range of networking projects such as a high-performance personalised router or hardware-based firewall.
The SBCs are 120 x 120 mm in size and require a 60 W PSU to operate (133 W if booting from a 3,5-inch hard drive).
For more information contact Cyber Connect, +27 11 781 8014, www.cyberconnect.shop/en_GB/
