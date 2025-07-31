Anritsu and Bluetest to support OTA measurement
31 Jul 2025
News
Anritsu Company and Sweden-based Bluetest AB have jointly developed an Over-The-Air (OTA) measurement solution to evaluate the performance of 5G IoT devices compliant with the RedCap (Reduced Capability) specification optimised for IoT applications by 3GPP Release 17.
This solution combines Bluetest’s Reverberation Test System (RTS) series of reverberation chambers (RTS65/85/95) and the accompanying Flow measurement control software with Anritsu’s Base Station Simulator MT8000A. It supports comprehensive evaluation of RedCap-compatible devices, including Total Radiated Power (TRP), Total Isotropic Sensitivity (TIS), and throughput, ensuring both practicality and reliability.
RedCap is a new 5G specification characterised by low cost, low power consumption, and compact design. The 3GPP Release 17 RedCap specification is optimised for IoT applications, such as industrial sensors, surveillance cameras, and wearable devices
For more information contact Tamashi Technology Investments, +27 11 668 1938, [email protected], www.tamashi.co.za"
