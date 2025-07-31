Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

How IoT-driven smart data helps businesses stay ahead

31 Jul 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


Ross Hickey.

Benjamin Franklin famously said that by failing to prepare, one prepares to fail. Though his words are over 300 years old, it rings even more true today. In a competitive market, the difference between success and stagnation lies in the ability to plan ahead, be proactive, and not only make decisions quickly, but intelligently.

Luckily, the modern world also has modern tools at its disposal to help businesses evolve from reactive decision-making to proactive planning. With around 19 billion IoT devices globally, embedded in everything from machinery to vehicles to consumer products, reliable data is plentiful.

“Data alone is not inherently valuable,” says Ross Hickey, CEO and founder of leading local IoT specialist Trinity. “It is the ability to analyse and interpret this data that turns it into actionable insights. In a world where uncertainty is constant, the real competitive edge lies in foresight. Businesses that turn real-time data into proactive strategy will not just survive, they will lead.”

Reactive versus proactive decision-making

“Whether it is a supply chain disruption, a change in consumer behaviour, or a new market trend, having a consistently reactive approach in business can be disastrous,” warns Hickey. “Reacting to events means you are always one step behind, giving competitors who have better insights, or act faster, an edge.”

In the long term, a reactive decision-making style means you are likely to regularly run into issues such as inaccurate forecasting and planning, with the consequences ranging from overstocking or under-resourcing, at best, to revenue loss or safety hazards at worst. For teams, it creates a highly stressful environment that increases the risk of error, burnout, and production or service downtime.

To stay ahead, businesses must shift from reactive to proactive strategies. This allows leaders to not only identify issues before they escalate, but to improve efficiency, identify opportunities for growth, enhance customer experiences, and build resilience against disruption.

“Companies that harness the power of proactive decision-making position themselves to lead, adapt, and grow sustainably,” says Hickey. “In a world where change is the only constant, proactive insight is not a luxury - it is a necessity.”

How IoT transforms data into actionable intelligence

The Internet of Things is revolutionising how businesses gather and use information, becoming the engine powering the shift from reactive to proactive operations for many of today’s leading companies. By connecting physical devices – from factory machinery and delivery trucks to office sensors and consumer products – IoT enables the seamless collection of real-time data across all facets of operations.

Without the ability to analyse the vast amounts of gathered information and act on it proactively, that data remains untapped potential. That is where companies like Trinity come in, creating IoT frameworks that enable businesses to transform data into actionable insights and drive strategic decision-making. Says Hickey, “The true power of IoT lies not only in capturing what is happening now, but also in forecasting what will happen next.”

Such frameworks use predictive analytics to monitor operations more closely and model future outcomes from historical and current data. Advanced technologies like AI and machine learning can uncover hidden patterns, predict trends, and support long-term strategic planning.

The benefits and proven use cases are astounding; IoT sensors paired with analytics to provide real-time inventory management in the retail sector, for example, can improve forecast accuracy by up to 85%. In the manufacturing sector, predictive maintenance supported by IoT analytics can reduce factory downtime by 30-50%, leading to significant cost savings.

Trinity’s IoT-driven smart data solutions are designed to help companies make these kinds of shifts by harnessing real-time data to drive agility, resilience, and foresight. “IoT is no longer just about connecting devices,” says Hickey. “It is about building intelligent, adaptive systems that drive innovation, enhance resilience, and empower businesses to stay ahead of change. It is the difference between reactive and proactive business strategy, between always being on the back foot and being ahead of the curve.”

The future belongs to businesses that can predict what is coming, adapt, and act. That is why the smartest organisations are embracing IoT-driven data – not just to keep up, but to lead the way.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 465 7377
Email: [email protected]
www: www.trinity.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Trinity IoT


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE co-processor
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has released its ST67W611M1, a low-power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combo co-processor module.

Read more...
Improving accuracy of outdoor devices
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In a real-world environment, accessing a direct satellite signal is not always possible, and it cannot be relied upon as the only solution to provide a device with accurate location at all times.

Read more...
New 3dB hybrid couplers
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed to facilitate the continued evolution of high-frequency wireless systems in various market segments, the new DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers provide repeatable high-frequency performance compatible with automated assembly.

Read more...
Next-level Software Defined Radio
IOT Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Great Scott Gadgets has announced the HackRF Pro, a powerful evolution of its popular Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform designed for engineers and enthusiasts.

Read more...
High-performance Zigbee and BLE module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The KCMA32S from Quectel boasts an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 80 MHz, and supports Zigbee 3.0, BLE 5.3 and BLE mesh.

Read more...
Championing local PCB manufacturing
Master Circuits Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Master Circuits, founded in 1994 by Peter Frankish in Durban, was born from the vision to meet the growing local demand for quick-turnaround printed circuit boards in South Africa.

Read more...
IoT-optimised LTE Cat 1 bis module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s EG915K-EU is an LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication module specially designed for M2M and IoT applications.

Read more...
Chip provides concurrent dual connectivity
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IW693 from NXP is a 2x2 dual-band, highly integrated device that provides concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting four different modes.

Read more...
The 6 GHz band radio solution
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ 16 nm transceiver family offers a highly integrated solution for this new frequency band, featuring low power consumption and high performance.

Read more...
Satellite IoT through non-terrestrial networks
Future Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Non-terrestrial networks fill cellular coverage gaps in remote areas by extending terrestrial networks and are not subject to disruptions from natural disasters or sabotage.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved