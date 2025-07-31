Smallest 13th gen Intel SBC

In another breakthrough in single-board computing, AAEON has released the de next-RAP8, currently the world’s smallest board featuring embedded 13th generation Intel Core processors, measuring just 84 x 55 mm.
Available with a choice of the Intel Core i7-1365UE, Core i5-1335UE, or Core i3-1315UE, all at 15 W TDP, the de next-RAP8 can leverage up to 10 cores and 12 threads. The board also boasts up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x system memory and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Designed for drone and robotics applications, the de next-RAP8 hosts two Intel-based RJ-45 ports, one for 2.5 GbE and one for 1 GbE speeds, alongside two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports on its rear I/O. Rounding off its physical ports are an HDMI 1.2a port and a 12 V DC jack.
The board also has a dense set of pin headers and connectors. Given the board’s target application fields, the most notable inclusions are an 8-bit GPIO, four USB 2.0, and two RS-232/422/485 signals, all of which are available via a 40-pin header on the board’s CPU-side. For more industrial use, the de next-RAP8 also offers SMBus/I2C connectivity. The board has an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe x2) for Wi-Fi and 4G module support, along with an FPC connector for a PCIe x4 Gen 3 interface.
