Empowering innovation with ST’s AI processors

31 Jul 2025 AI & ML





Artificial intelligence is no longer just a futuristic concept – it is here, and it is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. At Altron Arrow, we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution by partnering with STMicroelectronics to bring cutting-edge AI processors to customers across sub-Saharan Africa. These processors are not only smarter and faster, but also incredibly efficient, enabling a new wave of intelligent solutions across multiple industries.

Where do ST AI processors shine?

ST’s AI processors are designed for edge AI applications. This makes them perfect for applications that require real-time responses, enhanced security, and energy efficiency. They work best in industrial automation where machines can now predict maintenance needs and optimise performance in real time. They also work well in consumer electronics where smart home devices and wearables become more intuitive and responsive. Furthermore, they work well in automotive systems such as in the instance of safer driving with AI-enhanced safety features and autonomous capabilities. Lastly, in IoT devices, smarter and more efficient operations with reduced latency and bandwidth usage.

ST AI processors are engineered to maximise efficiency, making them an excellent choice for developers looking for high-performance solutions. There are three reasons to back this up:

• Low power consumption: These processors can run on milliwatts or even microwatts, drastically cutting energy use compared to cloud-based AI processing.

• Real-time processing: With instant data analysis at the source, applications can respond in real time – perfect for industries that rely on split-second decision-making.

• Enhanced security: Since processing happens on the device, there is a reduced risk of data breaches, keeping sensitive information secure.

ST’s AI processors are already being used in a variety of applications across different industries:

• Smart homes: Automating tasks and detecting events for a more connected living experience.

• Industrial IoT: Enhancing predictive maintenance and efficiency in smart factories.

• Wearables: Providing real-time health and fitness tracking.

• Automotive: Powering ADAS and autonomous driving technologies.

• Smart farming: Monitoring animal well-being and optimising farm operations.

• Personal healthcare: Accurate tracking and diagnostics for better health outcomes.

Among ST’s lineup, the STM32N6 series is a standout performer. It is based on the Arm Cortex-M55 running at 800 MHz, the first CPU to introduce Arm Helium vector processing technology, bringing DSP processing capability to a standard CPU.

The STM32N6 is the first STM32 MCU to embed the ST Neural-ART accelerator, an in-house developed neural processing unit (NPU) engineered for power-efficient edge AI applications. Clocked at 1 GHz and providing up to 600 GOPS, it enables real-time neural network inference for computer vision and audio applications. It offers 4,2 MB of contiguous embedded RAM, ideal for neural networks or graphics applications, complemented by high-speed external memory interfaces.

