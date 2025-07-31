Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





AI & ML



Print this page printer friendly version

Empowering innovation with ST’s AI processors

31 Jul 2025 AI & ML


Artificial intelligence is no longer just a futuristic concept – it is here, and it is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. At Altron Arrow, we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution by partnering with STMicroelectronics to bring cutting-edge AI processors to customers across sub-Saharan Africa. These processors are not only smarter and faster, but also incredibly efficient, enabling a new wave of intelligent solutions across multiple industries.

Where do ST AI processors shine?

ST’s AI processors are designed for edge AI applications. This makes them perfect for applications that require real-time responses, enhanced security, and energy efficiency. They work best in industrial automation where machines can now predict maintenance needs and optimise performance in real time. They also work well in consumer electronics where smart home devices and wearables become more intuitive and responsive. Furthermore, they work well in automotive systems such as in the instance of safer driving with AI-enhanced safety features and autonomous capabilities. Lastly, in IoT devices, smarter and more efficient operations with reduced latency and bandwidth usage.

ST AI processors are engineered to maximise efficiency, making them an excellent choice for developers looking for high-performance solutions. There are three reasons to back this up:

• Low power consumption: These processors can run on milliwatts or even microwatts, drastically cutting energy use compared to cloud-based AI processing.

• Real-time processing: With instant data analysis at the source, applications can respond in real time – perfect for industries that rely on split-second decision-making.

• Enhanced security: Since processing happens on the device, there is a reduced risk of data breaches, keeping sensitive information secure.

ST’s AI processors are already being used in a variety of applications across different industries:

• Smart homes: Automating tasks and detecting events for a more connected living experience.

• Industrial IoT: Enhancing predictive maintenance and efficiency in smart factories.

• Wearables: Providing real-time health and fitness tracking.

• Automotive: Powering ADAS and autonomous driving technologies.

• Smart farming: Monitoring animal well-being and optimising farm operations.

• Personal healthcare: Accurate tracking and diagnostics for better health outcomes.

Among ST’s lineup, the STM32N6 series is a standout performer. It is based on the Arm Cortex-M55 running at 800 MHz, the first CPU to introduce Arm Helium vector processing technology, bringing DSP processing capability to a standard CPU.

The STM32N6 is the first STM32 MCU to embed the ST Neural-ART accelerator, an in-house developed neural processing unit (NPU) engineered for power-efficient edge AI applications. Clocked at 1 GHz and providing up to 600 GOPS, it enables real-time neural network inference for computer vision and audio applications. It offers 4,2 MB of contiguous embedded RAM, ideal for neural networks or graphics applications, complemented by high-speed external memory interfaces.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE co-processor
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has released its ST67W611M1, a low-power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combo co-processor module.

Read more...
1-Wire EEPROM with secure authenticator
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The DS28E54 secure authenticator combines FIPS 202-compliant secure hash algorithm (SHA-3) challenge and response authentication with secured electrically erasable programmable read-only memory.

Read more...
The 6 GHz band radio solution
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ 16 nm transceiver family offers a highly integrated solution for this new frequency band, featuring low power consumption and high performance.

Read more...
New clock generator family
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Based on Skyworks’ fifth generation DSPLL and MultiSynth technologies, these devices enable any-frequency, any-output clock generation.

Read more...
Dual accelerometers on the same die
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The LSM6DSV320X is the first mainstream inertial sensor to house a gyroscope alongside two accelerometers, one capable of sensing up to ±16 g and one sensing up to a staggering ±320 g.

Read more...
Ultra-low-power wireless module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBA5MMG from STMicroelectronics is an ultra-low-power, small form factor, certified 2,4 GHz wireless module that supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee 3.0, OpenThread, and IEEE 802.15.4 proprietary protocols.

Read more...
16-channel multicell battery monitor
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.

Read more...
Bringing Bluetooth Channel Sounding to automotive and beyond with KW47
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP’s new Channel Sounding-certified KW47 and MCX W72 wireless MCUs are set to help automakers with distance measurement, bringing an additional ranging solution for car access and autonomous systems, and will be utilised across a broader spectrum of applications.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE coprocessor module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ST67W611M1 from STMicroelectronics boasts an all-in-one design which, together with its capabilities, contribute to making it an attractive choice for IoT edge devices requiring a single-chip solution.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth LE SoC
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ SiWx917M SoC is the company’s lowest power Wi-Fi 6 SoC, ideal for ultra-low power IoT wireless devices using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved