Power Electronics / Power Management



Advanced PMIC for high-performance AI applications

31 Jul 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The rapid integration of AI into industrial, computing and data centre applications is fuelling a growing demand for more efficient and advanced power management solutions. With this in mind, Microchip Technology has announced the MCP16701, a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) designed to meet the needs of high-performance MPU and FPGA designers. The MCP16701 integrates eight 1,5 A buck converters that can be paralleled, four 300 mA internal Low Dropout Voltage Regulators (LDOs) and a controller to drive external MOSFETs.

This highly integrated device can result in a 48% area reduction with less than 60% of the component count of a discrete solution. The MCP16701 is in a small-form-factor 8 x 8 mm VQFN package to offer a compact and flexible power management solution for space-constrained applications. The chip meets diverse power needs and supports Microchip’s PIC64-GX MPU and PolarFire FPGAs with a configurable feature set.

“With the introduction of the MCP16701, Microchip is setting a new standard in PMIC technology by offering an unprecedented level of integration and flexibility,” said Rudy Jaramillo, vice president of Microchip’s analog power and interface division. “This advanced PMIC is designed specifically for high-performance applications, enabling our customers to streamline their design process.”

The MCP16701 features an I2C communication interface to simplify and enhance communication efficiency between the PMIC and other system components. The device operates within a temperature range of -40°C to 105°C for reliable performance in diverse environmental conditions.


