Robust series of vertical-mating battery connectors

KYOCERA AVX has further expanded its industry-leading selection of standard battery connectors with the introduction of the new 9155-900 Series 2,5 mm-pitch vertical-mate battery connectors.
The 9155-900 Series battery connectors feature a unique contact geometry that deflects cleanly when a module, battery pack, mating connector, or PCB is vertically pushed into position, enabling full vertical engagement without the risk of contact damage. Traditional right-angle battery connectors require users to engage the contacts by inserting the mating module or battery pack at an angle before rotating it into position to reliably prevent contact damage that could negatively impact connector performance and lifetime. The 9155-900 Series does not. In fact, users can mate these connectors from any angle without inadvertently damaging the contacts, ensuring high-integrity connections regardless of user experience or skill level.
The 9155-900 Series connectors feature an extremely forgiving sweeping beam contact design and an anti-snag feature that reliably protects the contacts from damage during deflection, as well as when static. The series also features ultra-robust and -reliable gold-plated beryllium copper (BeCu) contacts that deliver excellent electrical and mechanical performance for up to 5000 mating cycles and optional plastic locating bosses and solder tabs. These maximise the mechanical stability of the connector in high-shock and vibration environments, like automotive applications.
The series features flame-retardant (UL94 V-0) black, glass-filled Nylon 46 insulators, two to six BeCu contacts with either 0,4 µm or 0,8 µm of selective gold-over-nickel plating, and pure tin tails. They are rated for 500 V AC or the DC equivalent, up to 3 A, and operating temperatures extending from -40 to 125°C.
New 3dB hybrid couplers Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed to facilitate the continued evolution of high-frequency wireless systems in various market segments, the new DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers provide repeatable high-frequency performance compatible with automated assembly.
Read more...High current and voltage interconnect Hiconnex
Interconnection
The 972 series interconnect from Glenair ensures peak performance for the latest specification requirements in high-current, high-voltage, and high-frequency commercial aircraft applications.
Read more...M12 panel mount connectors Communica
Interconnection
Binder, a specialist in industrial circular connectors, offers a particularly wide range of M12 panel mount connectors that cover a wide variety of connection types, materials, and fastening solutions.
Read more...Track with precision Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT.
Read more...RGBIR sensor with I2C interface Electrocomp
Opto-Electronics
Available in a miniature opaque 2,67 x 2,45 mm package, Vishay’s VEML6046X00 includes high-sensitivity photodiodes, a low noise amplifier, and a 16-bit analogue to digital converter.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.