Robust series of vertical-mating battery connectors

31 Jul 2025





KYOCERA AVX has further expanded its industry-leading selection of standard battery connectors with the introduction of the new 9155-900 Series 2,5 mm-pitch vertical-mate battery connectors.

The 9155-900 Series battery connectors feature a unique contact geometry that deflects cleanly when a module, battery pack, mating connector, or PCB is vertically pushed into position, enabling full vertical engagement without the risk of contact damage. Traditional right-angle battery connectors require users to engage the contacts by inserting the mating module or battery pack at an angle before rotating it into position to reliably prevent contact damage that could negatively impact connector performance and lifetime. The 9155-900 Series does not. In fact, users can mate these connectors from any angle without inadvertently damaging the contacts, ensuring high-integrity connections regardless of user experience or skill level.

The 9155-900 Series connectors feature an extremely forgiving sweeping beam contact design and an anti-snag feature that reliably protects the contacts from damage during deflection, as well as when static. The series also features ultra-robust and -reliable gold-plated beryllium copper (BeCu) contacts that deliver excellent electrical and mechanical performance for up to 5000 mating cycles and optional plastic locating bosses and solder tabs. These maximise the mechanical stability of the connector in high-shock and vibration environments, like automotive applications.

The series features flame-retardant (UL94 V-0) black, glass-filled Nylon 46 insulators, two to six BeCu contacts with either 0,4 µm or 0,8 µm of selective gold-over-nickel plating, and pure tin tails. They are rated for 500 V AC or the DC equivalent, up to 3 A, and operating temperatures extending from -40 to 125°C.

