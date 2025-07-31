A new class of sampling scope

The PicoScope 9400A Series combines the huge analogue bandwidth of sampling oscilloscopes with the triggering architecture of real-time oscilloscopes to create a whole new type of oscilloscope – the Sampler-Extended Real-Time Oscilloscope (SXRTO).
The 9400A Series random equivalent-time sampling architecture is ideal for measuring high speed interfaces, such as gigabit digital systems, with repetitive signals or clock streams. Unlike a traditional sampling oscilloscope, an SXRTO can capture the trigger event itself and the waveform immediately before it. With four channels available, the PicoScope 9400A Series is invaluable for validating signal integrity in electronics and telecoms systems designs.
With these applications in mind, the free PicoSample 4 software is packed with useful measurements and features. Draw eye diagrams with ease and analyse them with one of over 200 built-in masks. Measurements for RZ, NRZ or PAM4 physical layers can also be quickly set up. The software can also plot trends in the data such as pulse width or period over time.
Unlike a traditional sampling oscilloscope, an SXRTO can trigger directly off the input signal. For measurements up to 6 GHz, there is no longer a complicated set-up with an external trigger source needed; just plug in the signal and start measuring. For higher bandwidth signals up to 20 GHz, a splitter can be used to feed the signal to the external trigger. An effective sampling rate up to 5 TS/s and analogue bandwidth up to 33 GHz is available without the extra complications of a traditional sampling oscilloscope.
Models in the PicoScope 9400A Series maintain their 12-bit resolution throughout their bandwidth, no matter how many channels are enabled. Control of these oscilloscopes can also be automated, including over USB or LAN using ActiveX control.
