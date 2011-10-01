IoT-optimised LTE Cat 1 bis module

Quectel’s EG915K-EU is an LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication module specially designed for M2M and IoT applications. It supports maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink and has an ultra-high performance to cost ratio.

The EG915K-EU is compatible with Quectel’s LTE Standard EG915N series, EG915U series, EG91 series, EG95 series, LTE Cat M1/ Cat NB2/ EGPRS BG95 series, and LTE Cat M1/ Cat NB1/ EGPRS BG96 series modules.

The module integrates a rich set of Internet protocols and industry standard interfaces including UART, USB 2.0, I2C, PCM, ADC, and GPIOs, and USB drivers for Windows 8.1/10/11, Linux and Android are available. These functionalities expand the applicability of EG915K-EU to a wide range of M2M and IoT applications such as asset tracking and logistics, commercial telematics, payment, smart safety, and automation and smart metering.

