1-Wire EEPROM with secure authenticator

The DS28E54 secure authenticator combines FIPS 202-compliant secure hash algorithm (SHA-3) challenge and response authentication with secured electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM).
The device provides a core set of cryptographic tools derived from integrated blocks, including an SHA-3 engine, 2,25 kbit of secured user EEPROM, a decrement-only counter, and a unique 64-bit ROM identification number, all while remaining reverse compatible with the DS2431/DS28E07 EEPROMs.
The unique ROM ID is used as a fundamental input parameter for cryptographic operations and serves as an electronic serial number within the application. The communication follows the 1-Wire protocol, with the ROM ID acting as the node address in the case of a multidevice 1-Wire network.
Typical applications include medical tools authentication and calibration, accessory secure authentication, battery authentication and charge cycle tracking, and analogue sensor calibration.
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE co-processor Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has released its ST67W611M1, a low-power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combo co-processor module.
Read more...High performance SDR design considerations RFiber Solutions
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the spectrum gets increasingly crowded, and adversaries more capable, the task of examining wide bands and making sense of it all, while not missing anything, gets harder.
Read more...The 6 GHz band radio solution Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ 16 nm transceiver family offers a highly integrated solution for this new frequency band, featuring low power consumption and high performance.
Read more...New clock generator family Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Based on Skyworks’ fifth generation DSPLL and MultiSynth technologies, these devices enable any-frequency, any-output clock generation.
Read more...Dual accelerometers on the same die Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The LSM6DSV320X is the first mainstream inertial sensor to house a gyroscope alongside two accelerometers, one capable of sensing up to ±16 g and one sensing up to a staggering ±320 g.
Read more...Ultra-low-power wireless module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBA5MMG from STMicroelectronics is an ultra-low-power, small form factor, certified 2,4 GHz wireless module that supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee 3.0, OpenThread, and IEEE 802.15.4 proprietary protocols.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.