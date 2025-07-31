1-Wire EEPROM with secure authenticator

The DS28E54 secure authenticator combines FIPS 202-compliant secure hash algorithm (SHA-3) challenge and response authentication with secured electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM).

The device provides a core set of cryptographic tools derived from integrated blocks, including an SHA-3 engine, 2,25 kbit of secured user EEPROM, a decrement-only counter, and a unique 64-bit ROM identification number, all while remaining reverse compatible with the DS2431/DS28E07 EEPROMs.

The unique ROM ID is used as a fundamental input parameter for cryptographic operations and serves as an electronic serial number within the application. The communication follows the 1-Wire protocol, with the ROM ID acting as the node address in the case of a multidevice 1-Wire network.

Typical applications include medical tools authentication and calibration, accessory secure authentication, battery authentication and charge cycle tracking, and analogue sensor calibration.

