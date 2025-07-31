Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



New SiC power MOSFET

31 Jul 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management


STMicroelectronics’ SCT012H90G3AG is a robust, automotive-grade SiC MOSFET, engineered for demanding power electronics, featuring a 900 V drain-source voltage and exceptionally low on-resistance of 12 mΩ at 60 A (typical). Housed in a compact H2PAK-7 package, it supports continuous drain currents up to 110 A and pulsed currents reaching 454 A, making it ideal for high-density applications like EV inverters, OBCs, and DC/DC converters .

Built on ST’s third generation SiC MOSFET technology, it offers high-speed switching with turn-on/off delays of ~37 ns/82 ns respectively. With capacitances of 3880 pF (Ciss) and 244 pF (Coss), the device ensures efficient energy transfer and reduced EMI. A built-in fast diode enhances reliability under inductive loads.

Qualified to AEC‑Q101 and rated for junction temperatures up to 175°C, this MOSFET is built for rugged automotive environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


