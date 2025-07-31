New SiC power MOSFET

STMicroelectronics’ SCT012H90G3AG is a robust, automotive-grade SiC MOSFET, engineered for demanding power electronics, featuring a 900 V drain-source voltage and exceptionally low on-resistance of 12 mΩ at 60 A (typical). Housed in a compact H2PAK-7 package, it supports continuous drain currents up to 110 A and pulsed currents reaching 454 A, making it ideal for high-density applications like EV inverters, OBCs, and DC/DC converters .
Built on ST’s third generation SiC MOSFET technology, it offers high-speed switching with turn-on/off delays of ~37 ns/82 ns respectively. With capacitances of 3880 pF (Ciss) and 244 pF (Coss), the device ensures efficient energy transfer and reduced EMI. A built-in fast diode enhances reliability under inductive loads.
Qualified to AEC‑Q101 and rated for junction temperatures up to 175°C, this MOSFET is built for rugged automotive environments.
Satellite IoT through non-terrestrial networks
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Non-terrestrial networks fill cellular coverage gaps in remote areas by extending terrestrial networks and are not subject to disruptions from natural disasters or sabotage.
1D Time-of-Flight sensor
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ams OSRAM has introduced its TMF8806, a 1D Time-of-Flight sensor that has been developed to remove the barriers of previous single-zone dToF devices.
16-channel multicell battery monitor
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.
