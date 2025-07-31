Chip provides concurrent dual connectivity

The IW693 from NXP is a 2x2 dual-band, highly integrated device that provides concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting four different modes. The IW693 implements advanced features including MU-MIMO, OFDMA, target wake-up time (TWT), Bluetooth LE Audio, wireless multi-streaming, adaptive scheduler and agile channel switching.
With integrated 2,4 GHz and 5-7 GHz Tx power amplifiers, Rx low noise amplifiers and Tx/Rx switches (T/R SPDT) as well as an independent Bluetooth radio, the IW693 enables simplified system design. The IW693 also supports external Wi-Fi front-end modules (PA/LNA FEM) and provides a flexible front-end design supporting either two or three antennas.
The chip incorporates NXP’s advanced Edgelock security technology to maximise radio system security and to help support overall end-device and application-level security. The embedded security subsystem EdgeLock Secure Enclave supports hardware accelerated secure boot, firmware authentication, secure lifecycle management and anti-rollback protection.
STMicroelectronics has released its ST67W611M1, a low-power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combo co-processor module.
In a real-world environment, accessing a direct satellite signal is not always possible, and it cannot be relied upon as the only solution to provide a device with accurate location at all times.
Designed to facilitate the continued evolution of high-frequency wireless systems in various market segments, the new DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers provide repeatable high-frequency performance compatible with automated assembly.
Great Scott Gadgets has announced the HackRF Pro, a powerful evolution of its popular Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform designed for engineers and enthusiasts.
Master Circuits, founded in 1994 by Peter Frankish in Durban, was born from the vision to meet the growing local demand for quick-turnaround printed circuit boards in South Africa.
Analog Devices’ 16 nm transceiver family offers a highly integrated solution for this new frequency band, featuring low power consumption and high performance.
Non-terrestrial networks fill cellular coverage gaps in remote areas by extending terrestrial networks and are not subject to disruptions from natural disasters or sabotage.
