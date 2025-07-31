Chip provides concurrent dual connectivity

31 Jul 2025

The IW693 from NXP is a 2x2 dual-band, highly integrated device that provides concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting four different modes. The IW693 implements advanced features including MU-MIMO, OFDMA, target wake-up time (TWT), Bluetooth LE Audio, wireless multi-streaming, adaptive scheduler and agile channel switching.

With integrated 2,4 GHz and 5-7 GHz Tx power amplifiers, Rx low noise amplifiers and Tx/Rx switches (T/R SPDT) as well as an independent Bluetooth radio, the IW693 enables simplified system design. The IW693 also supports external Wi-Fi front-end modules (PA/LNA FEM) and provides a flexible front-end design supporting either two or three antennas.

The chip incorporates NXP’s advanced Edgelock security technology to maximise radio system security and to help support overall end-device and application-level security. The embedded security subsystem EdgeLock Secure Enclave supports hardware accelerated secure boot, firmware authentication, secure lifecycle management and anti-rollback protection.

