Take analogue designs from idea to reality

31 Jul 2025 Design Automation

Bringing your analogue design ideas to life is simple with Microchip’s Analog Development Tool Ecosystem, part of its extensive range of solutions for both analogue and digital engineers. This comprehensive suite of resources includes a navigable overview of our analogue and interface products, a fast and accurate analogue circuit simulator, advanced online support software, downloadable PCB footprints and schematic symbols for CAD designs, and the company’s online design review service.

The Analog Development Tool Ecosystem includes:

• Treelink selection tool: Locate specific products in seconds with the interactive product selector tool.

• The MPLAB Analog Designer: Choose an existing solution or customise a suggested design.

• The MPLAB Mindi Analog Simulator: Reduce design time and risk by simulating analogue circuits prior to prototyping.

• The Ultra Librarian Reader: Download vendor-neutral PCB footprints and schematic symbols to export to EDA CAD/CAE design tools.

• MicroCHECK: Collaborate with Microchip’s team of experienced engineers using the online design review service.

Download the tool from http://bit.ly/40G1wMP





