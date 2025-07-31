Fundamental motor control design challenges and solutions

Power Electronics / Power Management





Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Qorvo, featuring industry experts providing key insights into methods, power efficiency and integration solutions available for motor control applications. As solutions in mobility, automation, and robotics have exploded in the past decade, motor-based systems have become a central focus for system designers.

In ‘10 Experts Discuss the Fundamentals of Motor Control’, engineers from Qorvo and other industry leaders offer their perspectives on how Qorvo is helping meet the design challenges of the rapidly evolving motor control environment. Among the topics are the latest in vector (FOC), trapezoidal, sensor and sensorless control solutions, brushless DC motors (BLDC), and permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM).

The eBook also includes convenient links to select motor control products Qorvo offers, to serve diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including automotive, consumer, and industrial.

To download the eBook, visit http://bit.ly/4nR5In0






