The power of one
31 Jul 2025
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
For the last few years Mycronic inspection customers have benefitted from a single web-based interface for unified SPI and AOI data. The latest MYPro Create software brings the same seamless integration to jet printing, making job creation faster, more intuitive and more stable than ever before.
With this new release, MYPro Create brings a single, intuitive workflow to job creation for Mycronic jet printing, SPI and AOI systems. Future releases will extend these capabilities to pick-and-place machines, resulting in a complete program creation software for all Mycronic machines.
Current jet printer users will experience the simplicity of MYPro Create from the very first step: data input. Unlike with previous applications, Gerber or ODB++ files need to be imported just once for programming all Mycronic AOI, SPI and jet printing machines in the line or in the factory. What is seen in the software is what is published for production, which amounts to a simple and straightforward user experience. In addition to significantly reducing the time required for data preparation, the new data import workflow reduces the room for human error, while still producing programs recognised by each of the individual machines.
Data compilation is another significant factor when creating print and inspection programs for complex products. Faster compilation means faster availability of data for the machines in production.
For MYPro I series 3D AOI or PI series 3D SPI users, MYPro Create allows for importing of board scans from SPI or AOI directly into the job creation program. Jet printing programs can be seen as they are created, in their actual context, giving operators better visual control over the full production process. This makes the process even more intuitive as, rather than basing inputs on source file data, which can differ from real-world conditions, the program is simply aligned with the underlying image.
For more information contact MyKay Tronics, +27 11 869 0049, [email protected],
www.mykaytronics.co.za
