Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Mounter designed for the intelligent factory

31 Jul 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Panasonic’s latest mounter, the NPM-GW, is designed to enhance production lines with the end goal of having a fully functioning autonomous factory. The mounter can respond to manufacturing needs that match the production format and product characteristics of each factory, such as the production volume of circuit boards and the wide variety of board sizes and parts.

Board handling capacity of this mounter has been improved with the single conveyor specification allowing for boards up to 760 x 687 mm. The component compatibility has also been improved, and the system can now handle a wide range of components. These range from 0201 chip components to 135 mm components, with heights up to 45 mm. The high-speed system is able to place components at a speed of up to 104 000 components per hour.

Monitoring of the target unit takes place in real-time, and any changes in the monitored values are reported so that action may be taken to prevent a decrease in production.


Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Email: [email protected]
www: www.techmet.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Techmet


