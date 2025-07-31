SACEEC celebrates standout industrial innovation on the KITE 2025 show floor

31 Jul 2025 News

Exhibitor innovation took the spotlight at the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) 2025 as the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) announced the winners of its prestigious New Product & Innovation Awards – right on the show floor.

Now in its second edition after its 2023 debut, the awards shifted from the traditional Exhibitor Function to a live, in-hall recognition format. Eric Bruggeman, CEO of SACEEC, and Terry Pearce, managing director of ABC Africa, visited the winning stands to honour companies that are pushing boundaries with their ground-breaking industrial solutions.

Dimeri.ai – one of the winning companies at the SACEEC New Product & Innovation Awards, held at KITE 2025.

“Partnership with KITE and Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery is an absolute must. Our members benefit from being part of a platform like this — it is where they can showcase their capabilities, highlight their designs, and proudly demonstrate what South African manufacturers are achieving. For us as an export council, it is vital that our members have a place to present their innovations to the market, and KITE offers exactly that. This is the second KITE where we have hosted the New Product & Innovation Awards, and the calibre of entries this year is proof of the extraordinary talent in our local industry,” says Bruggeman.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with SACEEC in recognising exhibitors who are making real strides in industrial innovation. By celebrating these achievements directly on the show floor, we not only elevate the winners, but also inspire others to think differently, adapt faster, and drive progress. The awards have become a valued part of KITE, helping visitors connect with forward-thinking suppliers who can truly impact their operations,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions – a division of Montgomery Group.

“The KITE show floor is where real conversations happen — where buyers meet suppliers and innovation meets opportunity. By recognising winners in the heart of the action, we reinforce the direct value that bold thinking and smart solutions bring to the local industrial market,” says Hefer.

The awards shine a spotlight on innovations that show measurable benefit — whether through increased efficiency, sustainability, digitisation, or improved safety — and celebrate companies that are shaping the future of South Africa’s capital equipment landscape.

A win-win for industry and innovation

The awards bring tangible value to both SACEEC and the KITE event. For SACEEC, KITE offers direct access to a concentrated and high-quality audience of manufacturing, engineering, and industrial decision-makers in a region that is central to the country’s export and industrial economy.

For KITE, the New Product & Innovation Awards provides an additional layer of prestige and excitement — spotlighting exhibitors whose innovations stand out in a competitive and rapidly developing sector. “It is one thing to tell the market about innovation, but quite another to show it in action. These awards help buyers identify which suppliers are serious about progress and worthy of partnership,” says Hefer.

The awards underscore the value of exhibitions like KITE, where face-to-face engagement drives real business results — and where innovation is not only talked about, but experienced first-hand.

Award winners were:

• Noise-Ban — Innovation Award — International Health and Safety.

• Interroll SA — New Product Award — International Material Handling.

• Polar Monitoring — Innovation & New Product Award — Local IT.

• LAPP — Innovation Award — International Engineering.

• PFERD — New Product Award — International Industrial.

• Ragon Industries — Innovation Award — Local Mining.

• Dimeri.ai — New Product Award — Local IT.

• Electrical Supplies Corp — New Product Award — International Electronics.

• Pioneer Plastics — Innovation Award — Local Engineering.

• Searchworks 360 — Innovation Award — Local IT.

• Bossard — Innovation Award — International Logistics.

• A-Z Armaturen — Innovation Award — International Industrial.

