Interconnection



Meeting the demands of mmWave with Samtec high-performance RF solutions

31 Jul 2025 Interconnection

[Sponsored] The appetite of modern technology for ever-higher data rates and transmission speeds seems to be insatiable. This is especially apparent in the drive towards millimetre wave (mmWave) technologies, with their operating frequencies of 70 GHz and beyond. Achieving such high performance requires every component of the signal chain to deliver precision, not just in the signal sources and processing elements, but in the physical infrastructure that connects them.

This latest generation of high-speed systems has found a range of applications, from test and measurement to high-performance computing. These technologies are also increasingly deployed in demanding conditions, with the 5G infrastructure and aerospace industries relying on connectors that not only deliver superior performance, but also high reliability. At these high frequencies, even the slightest imperfections can severely compromise signal integrity. In applications that depend on impedance matching and low insertion loss, Samtec’s precision RF portfolio delivers uncompromising performance.

Connectors and cables can no longer be considered as standalone components. Instead, creating equipment that delivers high performance depends on a system-wide approach in which every element is engineered in unison.

This integrated approach creates connectors that are not only mechanically robust, but also deliver exceptional electrical performance. Tight control over impedance, superior shielding effectiveness, and low insertion loss all contribute to improved signal integrity. Whether used in communication systems delivering high data rates or test and measurement instrumentation that demands great accuracy, Samtec solutions provide confidence for designers in a broad range of industries.

Redefining high-density mmWave testing

The Bulls Eye Test Point System is Samtec’s answer to the growing need for high-density, high-frequency DUT evaluation. With industry-leading support for frequencies up to 90 GHz and beyond, Bulls Eye is designed specifically for 224 Gbps PAM4 and 112 Gbps NRZ applications. It enables rapid, repeatable connection to test instruments including vector network analysers (VNAs), BERTs, and oscilloscopes.

What sets Bulls Eye apart is its circular array of high-performance compression-style connectors, which significantly increases connector density without sacrificing signal integrity. The mating system allows for quick connections and disconnections, dramatically improving lab productivity, an essential requirement for high-throughput validation and compliance testing.

The Bulls Eye platform is also capable of operation beyond 90 GHz, ensuring future-proof testing as frequencies continue to rise. Compact and rugged, Bulls Eye solutions are ideal for signal integrity labs, research and development environments, and aerospace and defence verification teams worldwide.

Ruggedised cables for precision RF measurement

While connectors serve as entry and exit points for high-speed signals, the cables between them must maintain signal integrity through many mating cycles, temperature changes, and physical stress. Samtec’s Magnum RF cable assemblies are designed for precisely these demands.

Magnum RF is a range of ultra-low-loss, high-density RF cable assemblies, optimised for applications including phased arrays for communications and defence, along with test and measurement environments where repeatability and accuracy are vital. These assemblies are available with connector options including 1,85 mm, 2,40 mm, 2,92 mm, and SMPM, ensuring compatibility with all major test equipment and PCB launch types.

What makes Magnum RF so effective is its rugged construction and superior material selection. Every assembly is designed for tight phase matching, low VSWR, and minimal insertion loss, even under flexing and repeated handling. For engineers performing characterisation or compliance testing at mmWave frequencies, these cables offer an unmatched level of mechanical reliability and electrical precision.

Mix-and-match flexibility

The diversity of today’s design and testing environments presents a significant challenge for engineers. To cater to diverse requirements, Samtec offers cables with a range of end options for each product series, blending application-specific customisation with the simplicity and lead-time efficiencies of an off-the-shelf assembly. This flexible architecture allows engineers to tailor their interconnects to their exact specifications, combining different cable types, connector families, and mounting options to suit application needs.

Whether you require hand-formable, semi-flexible, or flexible cable types, Samtec provides a modular path to high-frequency performance. Engineers can prototype quickly, perform validation, and create a new version without needing to completely redesign their interconnect architecture.

This flexibility is especially valuable in mmWave applications, where small variations in geometry can significantly impact performance. Samtec’s broad portfolio and online RF configurators make it easy to design, and source the right solution with confidence.

Conclusion

The rapid evolution of technology, including the need for high-speed test environments, continues to drive the need for systems that can operate at increasingly higher frequencies. These applications place extraordinary demands on signal integrity, phase stability, and mechanical durability. As frequencies climb into the mmWave domain, the margin for error narrows, and the importance of robust, precision-engineered interconnects becomes even more critical.

Samtec’s Bulls Eye and Magnum RF product lines are engineered to meet these exacting demands. Whether in the design lab or on the test bench, they offer a level of performance and flexibility that enables engineers to validate and deploy high-frequency systems with confidence. Bulls Eye delivers unmatched density and repeatability for high-throughput signal integrity testing, while Magnum RF provides durable, high-density connections that are ideal for precise RF measurement.

Together, these solutions reflect Samtec’s commitment to innovation, quality, and end-to-end performance. Supported by a global engineering team and local expertise through Spectrum Concepts in South Africa, Samtec offers not just products, but a complete ecosystem for success in next-generation high-frequency applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


