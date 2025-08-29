Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the Editor's desk: Growth through inclusivity

29 August 2025 News


Peter Howells, Editor

Women play a critical and lately, an increasingly visible role in shaping South Africa’s modern engineering landscape. For many decades, the engineering industry was primarily male-dominated, largely due to historic inequalities in education and the subsequent limited opportunities for women in technical professions.

However, as the engineering fields in South Africa continue to make progress toward gender equality, we are finally starting to see the presence and contribution of women in engineering and industrial roles, which are continuing to grow in significance. I believe this shift is vital because it has a meaningful and positive impact on innovation as women tend to see problems differently to their male counterparts which can materialise into alternative solutions. This also contributes to economic growth and the development of the country.

Personally, I think that one of the most important reasons for supporting and encouraging women in engineering is that it broadens the talent pool. In South Africa, engineering and the sciences face a constant shortage of skilled professionals, and the country needs more technical labour to support infrastructure projects and energy development, which ultimately leads to industrial growth. When half of the population is underrepresented, the industrial sector loses out on a vast pool of talent. By opening the doors and actively encouraging women to enter the field, South Africa can significantly increase the country’s technical capacity, thereby improving competitiveness on the global stage.

Another major advantage I alluded to earlier is that women bring new perspectives to engineering problems that have traditionally been approached from a single viewpoint. Diversity in thinking leads to better problem-solving because people with different experiences and backgrounds tend to challenge established solutions to try to find more efficient alternative solutions. Mixed-gender teams often produce better results and more innovative designs, as research around the world has shown1. In the context of South Africa’s unique challenges, including fields such as renewable energy and access to basic services, fresh perspectives and innovation are essential.

Another often overlooked benefit to having an inclusive workplace is that when women take on technical roles in industry, they become role models for young girls who may not initially see technical fields as a viable career choice. This has a knock-on effect: more women in visible positions encourage more girls to study mathematics and science at school, which ultimately expands the number of qualified young adults entering engineering and other technical professions. This gradual shift helps to break the old stereotypes that discourage girls from choosing technical careers.

Lastly, gender diversity in the workplace leads to higher levels of employee satisfaction, which translates into a higher retention of trained and skilled staff. This leads to increased productivity and improved business performance. Hence, a more inclusive engineering sector makes practical business sense!

Currently, I believe that the increasing involvement of women in industry and engineering roles is reshaping the South African engineering landscape in meaningful and positive ways. It addresses critical skills shortages, enhances innovation through diversity of thought, inspires the next generation of engineers and promotes inclusive economic growth. I also believe, however, that more could be done to promote engineering and the sciences during the formative years until they become school-leavers. Continued support for women in technical education and industrial careers is an essential driver of industrial progress and long-term development.

[1] Hunt V., Prince S., Dixon-Fyle S., Yee L. (2018), Delivering Through Diversity, McKinsey & Company, 2018.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

KITE 2025 proves its value
News
The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) 2025 confirmed its place as KwaZulu-Natal’s must-attend industrial event, drawing thousands of industry professionals.

Read more...
Otto Wireless Solutions announces promotion of Miyelani Kubayi to technical director
Otto Wireless Solutions News
Otto Wireless Solutions is proud to announce the promotion of Miyelani Kubayi to the position of technical director, effective 1 August 2025.

Read more...
DMASS experiences continued slowdown
News
The European electronic components distribution market continued its downward trajectory in the second quarter of 2025, according to new figures released by DMASS.

Read more...
World-first zero second grid-to-backup power switch
News
JSE-listed cable manufacturer, South Ocean Electric Wire, has completed a solar installation it says marks a global first: a seamless switch from grid to backup power in zero seconds.

Read more...

News
OMC deploys cobots to improve throughput 10x, while maintaining quality and ensuring consistency of fibre optic production.

Read more...
Cobots for opto production line
News
OMC deploys cobots to improve throughput 10x, while maintaining quality and ensuring consistency of fibre optic production.

Read more...
SACEEC celebrates standout industrial innovation on the KITE 2025 show floor
News
Exhibitor innovation took the spotlight at the KITE 2025 as the South African Capital Equipment Export Council announced the winners of its prestigious New Product & Innovation Awards.

Read more...
SA team for International Olympiad in Informatics
News
The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa has named the team that will represent South Africa at this year’s International Olympiad in Informatics.

Read more...
Anritsu and Bluetest to support OTA measurement
News
Anritsu Company and Sweden-based Bluetest AB have jointly developed an Over-The-Air measurement solution to evaluate the performance of 5G IoT devices compliant with the RedCap specification.

Read more...
The current sentiment of the global electronics manufacturing supply chain
News
In its latest report, the Global Electronics Association provides an analysis of the current sentiment and conditions in the global electronics manufacturing supply chain as of June 2025.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved