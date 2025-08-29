From the Editor's desk: Growth through inclusivity

29 August 2025 News



Peter Howells, Editor

Women play a critical and lately, an increasingly visible role in shaping South Africa’s modern engineering landscape. For many decades, the engineering industry was primarily male-dominated, largely due to historic inequalities in education and the subsequent limited opportunities for women in technical professions.

However, as the engineering fields in South Africa continue to make progress toward gender equality, we are finally starting to see the presence and contribution of women in engineering and industrial roles, which are continuing to grow in significance. I believe this shift is vital because it has a meaningful and positive impact on innovation as women tend to see problems differently to their male counterparts which can materialise into alternative solutions. This also contributes to economic growth and the development of the country.

Personally, I think that one of the most important reasons for supporting and encouraging women in engineering is that it broadens the talent pool. In South Africa, engineering and the sciences face a constant shortage of skilled professionals, and the country needs more technical labour to support infrastructure projects and energy development, which ultimately leads to industrial growth. When half of the population is underrepresented, the industrial sector loses out on a vast pool of talent. By opening the doors and actively encouraging women to enter the field, South Africa can significantly increase the country’s technical capacity, thereby improving competitiveness on the global stage.

Another major advantage I alluded to earlier is that women bring new perspectives to engineering problems that have traditionally been approached from a single viewpoint. Diversity in thinking leads to better problem-solving because people with different experiences and backgrounds tend to challenge established solutions to try to find more efficient alternative solutions. Mixed-gender teams often produce better results and more innovative designs, as research around the world has shown1. In the context of South Africa’s unique challenges, including fields such as renewable energy and access to basic services, fresh perspectives and innovation are essential.

Another often overlooked benefit to having an inclusive workplace is that when women take on technical roles in industry, they become role models for young girls who may not initially see technical fields as a viable career choice. This has a knock-on effect: more women in visible positions encourage more girls to study mathematics and science at school, which ultimately expands the number of qualified young adults entering engineering and other technical professions. This gradual shift helps to break the old stereotypes that discourage girls from choosing technical careers.

Lastly, gender diversity in the workplace leads to higher levels of employee satisfaction, which translates into a higher retention of trained and skilled staff. This leads to increased productivity and improved business performance. Hence, a more inclusive engineering sector makes practical business sense!

Currently, I believe that the increasing involvement of women in industry and engineering roles is reshaping the South African engineering landscape in meaningful and positive ways. It addresses critical skills shortages, enhances innovation through diversity of thought, inspires the next generation of engineers and promotes inclusive economic growth. I also believe, however, that more could be done to promote engineering and the sciences during the formative years until they become school-leavers. Continued support for women in technical education and industrial careers is an essential driver of industrial progress and long-term development.

[1] Hunt V., Prince S., Dixon-Fyle S., Yee L. (2018), Delivering Through Diversity, McKinsey & Company, 2018.

Credit(s)

Technews Publishing





