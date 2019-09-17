EVENTS

NEPCON Japan

17-19 September

Tokyo, Japan

Launched more than 30 years ago, NEPCON Japan has grown together with the Japanese and Asian electronics industries. The show specialises in electronics manufacturing and R&D, and increases its value as Asia’s leading exhibition for all those involved in the electronics industry.

Register at www.nepconjapan.jp

SMTA International

19-23 October 2025

Illinois, USA

Discover the electronics manufacturing industry’s premier event. This year SMTA International will be co-located with The Assembly Show – bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals.

Register at www.smtai.org

productronica

18-21 November

Munchen, Germany

Visitors to productronica will experience the full range of electronics manufacturing technologies and solutions presented by renowned international exhibitors. Attendees will also gain insights into current trends

and innovations in practice-oriented forums and live demonstrations. SEMICON Europa will be co-hosted at

the same event.

Register at www.productronica.com/en

Works With Virtual 2025

19-20 November

After hosting the IoT Developer Conferences in Shenzhen (23 October) and Bangalore (30 October), the virtual conference is being hosted over two days.

Works With, now in its 6th year, has become the premier IoT developer event, bringing together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world. The conference is designed to accelerate the advancement of IoT innovations for smart homes, smart cities, healthcare, and in commercial and industrial environments.

Register at http://bit.ly/3Go1Wki





