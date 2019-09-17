Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

EVENTS

29 August 2025 Events

NEPCON Japan

17-19 September

Tokyo, Japan

Launched more than 30 years ago, NEPCON Japan has grown together with the Japanese and Asian electronics industries. The show specialises in electronics manufacturing and R&D, and increases its value as Asia’s leading exhibition for all those involved in the electronics industry.

Register at www.nepconjapan.jp

SMTA International

19-23 October 2025

Illinois, USA

Discover the electronics manufacturing industry’s premier event. This year SMTA International will be co-located with The Assembly Show – bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals.

Register at www.smtai.org

productronica

18-21 November

Munchen, Germany

Visitors to productronica will experience the full range of electronics manufacturing technologies and solutions presented by renowned international exhibitors. Attendees will also gain insights into current trends

and innovations in practice-oriented forums and live demonstrations. SEMICON Europa will be co-hosted at

the same event.

Register at www.productronica.com/en

Works With Virtual 2025

19-20 November

After hosting the IoT Developer Conferences in Shenzhen (23 October) and Bangalore (30 October), the virtual conference is being hosted over two days.

Works With, now in its 6th year, has become the premier IoT developer event, bringing together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world. The conference is designed to accelerate the advancement of IoT innovations for smart homes, smart cities, healthcare, and in commercial and industrial environments.

Register at http://bit.ly/3Go1Wki




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

EVENTS
Events
   IFA 2025 5-9 September 2025 Berlin, Germany The world’s largest home and consumer tech event, IFA showcases the latest in consumer electronics, home appliances, and technology. IFA ...

Read more...
Cape Town gears up for the debut of four premier industry expos
Events
Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo will make their Western Cape debut from 21 to 23 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Read more...
Webinar: Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem
Events
Airgain recently announced the launch of the NimbeLink Skywire Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem, one of the industry’s first plug-and-play Cat 1 bis modems for end-application use in industrial IoT.

Read more...
Events
Events
KITE 2025 22-24 July 2025 Durban Exhibition Centre KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector will open on 22 July and host over 100 exhibitors across varied fields in technology. ...

Read more...
Webinar: Unlock your wireless IoT design potential
Events
Accelerate wireless IoT innovation with ST’s first Wi-Fi coprocessor module, the ST67W.

Read more...
Discover real-world tech insights at KITE 2025’s SAIMechE Seminar Theatre
Events
Visitors to the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025 are in for a powerful dose of practical insight and forward-thinking discussion at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre.

Read more...
Events
Events
Securex South Africa 2025 3-5 June 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand Securex provides a comprehensive platform for end users to source their security solutions, and is a proven source of multiple ...

Read more...
Events
Events
AATF 6-8 May 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technology ...

Read more...
Tech Talks – Enabling AI/ML at the edge
Events
This session will explore how developers can add AI/ML inferencing to standalone or wired devices, with the flexibility to incorporate wireless capabilities when ready.

Read more...
Webinar - How to develop intelligent edge IoT devices
Events
Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how one can plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved