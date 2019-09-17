EVENTS
29 August 2025
Events
NEPCON Japan
17-19 September
Tokyo, Japan
Launched more than 30 years ago, NEPCON Japan has grown together with the Japanese and Asian electronics industries. The show specialises in electronics manufacturing and R&D, and increases its value as Asia’s leading exhibition for all those involved in the electronics industry.
Register at www.nepconjapan.jp
SMTA International
19-23 October 2025
Illinois, USA
Discover the electronics manufacturing industry’s premier event. This year SMTA International will be co-located with The Assembly Show – bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals.
Register at www.smtai.org
productronica
18-21 November
Munchen, Germany
Visitors to productronica will experience the full range of electronics manufacturing technologies and solutions presented by renowned international exhibitors. Attendees will also gain insights into current trends
and innovations in practice-oriented forums and live demonstrations. SEMICON Europa will be co-hosted at
the same event.
Register at www.productronica.com/en
Works With Virtual 2025
19-20 November
After hosting the IoT Developer Conferences in Shenzhen (23 October) and Bangalore (30 October), the virtual conference is being hosted over two days.
Works With, now in its 6th year, has become the premier IoT developer event, bringing together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world. The conference is designed to accelerate the advancement of IoT innovations for smart homes, smart cities, healthcare, and in commercial and industrial environments.
Register at http://bit.ly/3Go1Wki
Further reading:
EVENTS
Events
IFA 2025
5-9 September 2025
Berlin, Germany
The world’s largest home and consumer tech event, IFA showcases the latest in consumer electronics, home appliances, and technology. IFA ...
Read more...
Cape Town gears up for the debut of four premier industry expos
Events
Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo will make their Western Cape debut from 21 to 23 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Read more...
Webinar: Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem
Events
Airgain recently announced the launch of the NimbeLink Skywire Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem, one of the industry’s first plug-and-play Cat 1 bis modems for end-application use in industrial IoT.
Read more...
Events
Events
KITE 2025
22-24 July 2025
Durban Exhibition Centre
KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector will open on 22 July and host over 100 exhibitors across varied fields in technology. ...
Read more...
Webinar: Unlock your wireless IoT design potential
Events
Accelerate wireless IoT innovation with ST’s first Wi-Fi coprocessor module, the ST67W.
Read more...
Discover real-world tech insights at KITE 2025’s SAIMechE Seminar Theatre
Events
Visitors to the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025 are in for a powerful dose of practical insight and forward-thinking discussion at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre.
Read more...
Events
Events
Securex South Africa 2025
3-5 June 2025
Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand
Securex provides a comprehensive platform for end users to source their security solutions, and is a proven source of multiple ...
Read more...
Events
Events
AATF
6-8 May 2025
Gallagher Convention Centre
With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technology ...
Read more...
Tech Talks – Enabling AI/ML at the edge
Events
This session will explore how developers can add AI/ML inferencing to standalone or wired devices, with the flexibility to incorporate wireless capabilities when ready.
Read more...
Webinar - How to develop intelligent edge IoT devices
Events
Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how one can plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.
Read more...