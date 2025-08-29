KITE 2025 proves its value

The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) 2025 confirmed its place as KwaZulu-Natal’s must-attend industrial event, drawing thousands of industry professionals to the Durban Exhibition Centre from 22 to 24 July 2025. The show once again delivered on its promise – providing a focused, energetic platform where exhibitors connected directly with their ideal customers and visitors discovered the tools and insights needed to take their operations to the next level.

“Bringing together suppliers, solution providers, engineers, and decision-makers, KITE 2025 served as a dynamic platform for showcasing technologies that power progress. From AI-enabled software to smart energy systems, automation tools, and manufacturing upgrades, the exhibition was packed with live demonstrations and product launches tailored to help businesses improve performance, efficiency, and safety,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions – a division of Montgomery Group.

For exhibitors, KITE 2025 delivered access to a highly targeted audience, ready to engage, ask questions, and make decisions. Exhibitors reported strong lead generation, valuable conversations, and meaningful brand exposure, all within a concentrated three-day format. For many, the show also offered a chance to reconnect with existing clients, build partnerships, and gather valuable market feedback.

