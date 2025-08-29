Otto Wireless Solutions announces promotion of Miyelani Kubayi to technical director

29 August 2025 News

Miyelani Kubayi and Barry Culligan.

Otto Wireless Solutions is proud to announce the promotion of Miyelani Kubayi to the position of technical director, effective 1 August 2025.

Miyelani’s journey with Otto Wireless Solutions began in 2012 when he joined the company as an RF assembly technician. His dedication, technical expertise, and problem-solving skills quickly earned him a promotion to support technician in 2013. In 2019, he was appointed technical manager, a role in which he played a critical part in the company’s continued growth and innovation in wireless and IoT technologies.

Now, as technical director, Miyelani brings more than a decade of hands-on experience and leadership to the executive team. He will oversee technical strategy, innovation, and the continued development of the company’s technical product support capabilities.

Miyelani is currently working toward completing his National Diploma in Electrical Engineering, further strengthening his commitment to lifelong learning and professional development.

Outside of the workplace, Miyelani serves as CEO of Global Care, a welfare organisation dedicated to uplifting widows, orphans and the destitute, through sustainable outreach programs in the Kempton Park area. He is also a proud father to two daughters and husband to Nkhensani. A passionate reader and avid follower of current affairs, Miyelani draws inspiration from the word ‘success’ as his focus for 2025. His personal motto, “Just do it,” serves as a daily motivator driving both his personal and professional growth.

“Miyelani has grown with Otto Wireless Solutions, and his story is a testament to what hard work, vision, and consistency can achieve,” said Barry Culligan, MD of Otto Wireless Solutions. “We are excited about the value he brings to our leadership team and look forward to this new chapter under his technical direction.”

