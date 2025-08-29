DMASS experiences continued slowdown
29 August 2025
News
The European electronic components distribution market continued its downward trajectory in the second quarter of 2025, according to new figures released by DMASS (Distributors and Manufacturers Association of Semiconductor Specialists). Total revenues fell by 8,4% YoY, reaching €3,73 billion, as economic uncertainty and shifting market dynamics weighed on the sector.
The downturn was driven primarily by a sharp 14,11% drop in semiconductor sales, which fell to €2,22 billion. In contrast, the Interconnect, Passive, and Electromechanical (IP&E) components sector provided a modest uplift, recording a 1,43% increase to €1,51 billion.
Hermann Reiter, chairman of DMASS Europe, noted that, “While the electronic components supply chain remains global in scope, customer markets are fragmenting rapidly. With AI demand surging in Asia and the US, Europe faces industrial stagnation and must redefine its position to offset a declining automotive sector. As a result, the supply chain leans toward contraction, with design innovation gaining traction over traditional sourcing strategies.”
Looking ahead, DMASS forecasts a highly volatile remainder of 2025, with the industry’s prospects hinging on the resilience of global economic conditions, investment in emerging technologies, and the stability of international supply chains.
For more information visit www.dmass.com
