World-first zero second grid-to-backup power switch
29 August 2025
News
JSE-listed cable manufacturer, South Ocean Electric Wire, has completed a solar installation it says marks a global first: a seamless switch from grid to backup power in zero seconds. Developed in partnership with GreenSun, a renewable energy supplier, the system enhances SOEW’s operational resilience amid South Africa’s loadshedding challenges. The installation, completed at SOEW’s Alrode, Johannesburg facility, leverages advanced AI-driven inverter technology and a custom-designed battery storage system to provide uninterrupted power for critical manufacturing processes. “It optimises energy use based on time-of-use tariffs, weather patterns and kVA demand changes,” noted Tertius Ness, COO of SOEW.
“The benefits of this installation are transformative. The zero-second switch eliminates downtime, previously costing SOEW an estimated R2-million annually due to loadshedding interruptions. By maintaining continuous power to production lines, the system safeguards product quality and delivery schedules, critical for SOEW’s clients in construction and infrastructure.
“Additionally, the installation reduces energy costs by 30%, leveraging solar power during peak sunlight hours and storing excess for nighttime use. This translates to annual savings of approximately R1,5 million. Environmentally, the shift cuts CO2 emissions by 600 tons yearly, reinforcing SOEW’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030,” Ness added.
He noted that the system’s technical prowess lies in its hybrid inverter, which synchronises grid and battery power, enabling an instantaneous transition without the typical 10-20 second delay seen in conventional setups.
“GreenSun’s engineers customised the configuration to handle SOEW’s peak load of 450 kW, ensuring scalability for future expansion.” The installation also includes real-time monitoring, allowing SOEW to optimise energy usage and respond proactively to grid instability. This data-driven approach has already improved energy efficiency by 15% since commissioning in June 2025.
For more information contact SOEW, +27 11 864 1606, [email protected], www.soew.co.za
