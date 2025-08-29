Clearing the Static: ESD training in the workplace

Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) is the sudden transfer of static electricity between two objects with different charge potentials, typically caused by near contact. Even the smallest discharge can damage or destroy sensitive electronic components.

Static electricity is present everywhere – and with today’s advanced semiconductor technology, electronic components are smaller, faster, and perform more functions than ever before. However, this also makes them more vulnerable to ESD.

To protect these sensitive components, ESD training is critical. A structured, consistent, and sustainable ESD training program is essential to the success of any electronics manufacturing environment.

Key strategies for effective ESD training:

1. Train all personnel working within the EPA

All employees working with ESD-sensitive items inside the Electrostatic Protected Area (EPA) must be trained to understand the importance of grounding procedures. They should know how to test their personal grounding devices both upon entry and during work.

2. Ensure training is comprehensive and consistent

Training should cover both the science behind ESD and the practical steps to prevent it. Employees must clearly understand the company’s ESD control program plan and the reasons behind each procedure.

3. Use diverse training methods

Combining instructor-led sessions, engaging videos, and hands-on workshops increases engagement and understanding. Interactive learning helps employees connect with the importance of ESD control.

4. Test, certify, and regularly refresh training

Ongoing testing and certification reinforce knowledge and ensure compliance. Refresher training helps maintain awareness and upholds high standards throughout the workforce.

A well-executed ESD training program empowers employees, reduces risk, and supports long-term success in electronic manufacturing environments.

