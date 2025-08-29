Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Clearing the Static: ESD training in the workplace

29 August 2025 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) is the sudden transfer of static electricity between two objects with different charge potentials, typically caused by near contact. Even the smallest discharge can damage or destroy sensitive electronic components.

Static electricity is present everywhere – and with today’s advanced semiconductor technology, electronic components are smaller, faster, and perform more functions than ever before. However, this also makes them more vulnerable to ESD.

To protect these sensitive components, ESD training is critical. A structured, consistent, and sustainable ESD training program is essential to the success of any electronics manufacturing environment.

Key strategies for effective ESD training:

1. Train all personnel working within the EPA

All employees working with ESD-sensitive items inside the Electrostatic Protected Area (EPA) must be trained to understand the importance of grounding procedures. They should know how to test their personal grounding devices both upon entry and during work.

2. Ensure training is comprehensive and consistent

Training should cover both the science behind ESD and the practical steps to prevent it. Employees must clearly understand the company’s ESD control program plan and the reasons behind each procedure.

3. Use diverse training methods

Combining instructor-led sessions, engaging videos, and hands-on workshops increases engagement and understanding. Interactive learning helps employees connect with the importance of ESD control.

4. Test, certify, and regularly refresh training

Ongoing testing and certification reinforce knowledge and ensure compliance. Refresher training helps maintain awareness and upholds high standards throughout the workforce.

A well-executed ESD training program empowers employees, reduces risk, and supports long-term success in electronic manufacturing environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Electrical fire safety in lithium-ion battery rooms
Circuit & System Protection
Pratliperl is a non-combustible, ultra-lightweight aggregate that can be mixed with cement and applied as a plaster or screed to walls, floors, and ceilings.

Read more...
Protect your pumps – protect your profit
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
In South Africa’s demanding agricultural landscape, irrigation is not just an essential service – it is the heartbeat of farm productivity.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD and installation: A durable antistatic solution
Actum Circuit & System Protection
ESD flooring provides a reliable, long-term solution for managing static electricity by safely dissipating static charges through the floor to a designated ground point.

Read more...
Why wait to automate
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
NewElec’s initiative helps you gain operational visibility via HMI or PLC by retrofitting intelligent motor protection relays without replacing MCCs or rewiring the plant.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Effectively control static in your workplace
Actum Circuit & System Protection
Controlling electrostatic discharge in the workplace is crucial to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage. Implementing an ESD control program involves various measures and tests.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Staying grounded: Ensuring effective ESD control
Actum Circuit & System Protection
To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential, with grounding products and ESD testing equipment being vital.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD component safety in storage and transportation
Actum Circuit & System Protection
Conductive containers create a Faraday cage effect, safely channelling electrostatic charges away from the components inside.

Read more...
Film and mica capacitors
Actum Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders
Actum Circuit & System Protection
Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders are used in electrostatic discharge protected areas to provide a path to ground for static electricity.

Read more...
LED driver for industrial power supply indication
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
A simple and small solution for driving an LED to provide visual feedback in the presence/absence of a system’s power using a chip not originally designed for this purpose.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved