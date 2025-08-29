Clearing the Static: ESD training in the workplace

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) is the sudden transfer of static electricity between two objects with different charge potentials, typically caused by near contact. Even the smallest discharge can damage or destroy sensitive electronic components.
Static electricity is present everywhere – and with today’s advanced semiconductor technology, electronic components are smaller, faster, and perform more functions than ever before. However, this also makes them more vulnerable to ESD.
To protect these sensitive components, ESD training is critical. A structured, consistent, and sustainable ESD training program is essential to the success of any electronics manufacturing environment.
Key strategies for effective ESD training:
1. Train all personnel working within the EPA
All employees working with ESD-sensitive items inside the Electrostatic Protected Area (EPA) must be trained to understand the importance of grounding procedures. They should know how to test their personal grounding devices both upon entry and during work.
2. Ensure training is comprehensive and consistent
Training should cover both the science behind ESD and the practical steps to prevent it. Employees must clearly understand the company’s ESD control program plan and the reasons behind each procedure.
3. Use diverse training methods
Combining instructor-led sessions, engaging videos, and hands-on workshops increases engagement and understanding. Interactive learning helps employees connect with the importance of ESD control.
4. Test, certify, and regularly refresh training
Ongoing testing and certification reinforce knowledge and ensure compliance. Refresher training helps maintain awareness and upholds high standards throughout the workforce.
A well-executed ESD training program empowers employees, reduces risk, and supports long-term success in electronic manufacturing environments.
Read more...Why wait to automate NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
NewElec’s initiative helps you gain operational visibility via HMI or PLC by retrofitting intelligent motor protection relays without replacing MCCs or rewiring the plant.
Read more...Film and mica capacitors Actum
Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.