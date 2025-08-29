Categories

Rugged, I/O-rich NVIDIA Jetson solutions

29 August 2025 Computer/Embedded Technology


Diamond Systems offers a versatile line of carrier boards, subsystems, and box systems for the complete Jetson Orin line of GPU modules. Products are available in various levels of integration to fit customers’ needs.

Many of the Jetson products feature enhanced ruggedness for improved reliability in harsh industrial environments. If there is a solution not available, a robust custom solutions program is maintained to adapt existing design and manufacturing capabilities to satisfy clients’ needs.

All Diamond Jetson Orin solutions run the latest JetPack 6.2 with Super Mode. Products containing integrated Jetson modules have the operating system pre-installed and configured, ready to run out-the-box.

One of the available products is the Osbourne carrier and development kit. Developed for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, it is a compact and rugged platform designed to support a wide range of embedded AI and edge computing applications. It features a rich set of connectivity and expansion options tailored for development and deployment flexibility.

The board offers three USB 3.2 ports and four USB 2.0 ports, providing ample support for high-speed devices and legacy peripherals. Network connectivity is handled via a Gigabit Ethernet port supporting 1G, 2.5G, 5G, and 10G speeds, and a standard 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet port for additional networking tasks.

Camera integration is supported through four CSI-2 interfaces configured as either 4 x 4 or 8 x 2 lanes, using an industry-standard adapter socket to ensure compatibility with a wide variety of camera modules. For serial communication, the board includes two software-configurable RS-232/422/485 ports with an optional TTL mode on one port, and two fixed RS-232 ports for simpler serial tasks.

The kit also includes an HDMI output sourced directly from the Orin module, along with audio I/O. Additional I/O includes eight digital via an I2C I/O expander and two CAN 2.0 ports equipped with non-isolated transceivers for automotive and industrial communication protocols.

The board features two full-size mPCIe sockets that support both PCIe and USB connectivity, a single M.2 M-Key (2280 or 2242) slot for NVMe SSDs with four-lane PCIe Gen 3 support, and one M.2 E-Key 2230 socket for wireless modules or other peripherals.

The Osbourne carrier board measures just 120 x 115 mm and operates in a wide temperature range of -25°C to 80°C. It accepts a power input of 7-20 V DC, making it suitable for deployment in diverse industrial and edge environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 493 0852
Email: [email protected]
www: www.epd.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electronic Products Design


