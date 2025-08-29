TDK expands programmable PSU series

TDK Corporation has announced the expansion of the TDK-Lambda GENESYS AC (GAC) and GENESYS AC PRO (GAC-PRO) series with 6 kVA and 9 kVA rated programmable AC power sources. These complement the recently introduced 2 kVA and 3 kVA models, enhancing test and measurement capabilities for the current GENESYS series of 750 W to 90 kW programmable DC power supplies. With a 3U high chassis, the GAC and GAC-PRO provide extremely high-power density for a fully featured programmable AC power source.
The GAC-PRO models allow the provision of operating in AC, DC, or combined AC+DC operation. In DC mode (±500 V), the power supplies can be operated at full power and current, with advanced functions such as waveform generation and harmonics analysis as standard. The GAC-PRO also includes real-time analogue control functionality necessary for more complex test scenarios, including hardware-in-the-loop (HIL). Other applications include automated test equipment, avionics airborne equipment, aircraft electrical power, defence, automotive, e-mobility, and power source testing.
The GENESYS series has an advanced parallel system that provides operational characteristics comparable to those of a single power supply. The 2, 3, 6, and 9 kVA models may be user-combined to increase the power or to deliver Three-phase or multi-phase outputs.
As standard, LAN, USB, RS232, RS485, and analogue programming/monitoring are provided. The included remote GUI software allows the user full control over the unit. Each GAC and GAC-PRO model comes equipped with an integrated WEB interface, USB drivers, and SCPI command support. The GENESYS AC PRO models include optional pre-programmed test standards for common IEC, aerospace, and marine tests, accessed through the GUI, dramatically reducing test time, consistency, and labour cost compared to traditional manual setups.
