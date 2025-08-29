Explosive zone connectors
29 August 2025
Interconnection
The series 927-072 from Glenair are ITS-Ex IECEx/ ATEX qualified hazardous/explosive zone connectors. These connectors prevent explosions by eliminating the heat component in the traditional explosion triangle consisting of oxygen, heat, and fuel. This is accomplished by preventing an ignition source, such as a flame or a spark, from migrating through the cable or connector into a defined hazardous zone such as in a petrochemical factory or similar. Hazardous zones are defined by the frequency of presence of explosive gas or dust.
The IAW IECEx/ATEX standards allow the connectors to be used in application areas where flammable gases and vapours are present as a normal condition of operation (group IIC) ,and with temperature classes T6 and T5, zones 1 and 2; and for applications where potentially flammable dust is present as a normal condition of operation (group IIIC), and with temperature classes T80°C and T95°C in zones 21 and 22.
The connector series design is optimised for fast and easy crimp-contact wire termination, with ample wiring space in the cable housing and accessory hardware. Glenair Series ITS-Ex has over 40 power and signal contact arrangements, with full support for common armoured and unarmoured cable types. The connectors have an IP68 water, vapour, moisture, and dust protection rating in the mated position.
For more information contact Hiconnex, +27 12 661 6779, mailto:[email protected], www.hiconnex.co.za
Further reading:
Mouser shares expert design solutions for advanced robotics development
Interconnection
Mouser Electronics has announced a new interactive eBook, ‘The Electric Workforce’, in collaboration with electronics manufacturer and connectivity innovator, Molex.
Read more...
Reliable photovoltaic adapter set
Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s PV-AS-MC4/6-150-MN-SET1 is a high-performance photovoltaic adapter set designed to bridge SUNCLIX connectors with MC4 connectors.
Read more...
Liquid cooling connectors improve thermal management
Startech Industrial
Interconnection
The leak-free design and high flow rate of both series from Amphenol make the connectors ideal for high-reliability equipment that employ liquid cooling.
Read more...
Multi-config connector series
Future Electronics
Interconnection
Hirose Electric’s DF11 Series is a versatile 2,0 mm pitch, double-row board-to-wire connector designed to simplify a wide range of connection needs.
Read more...
Ultra-rugged connector
Hiconnex
Interconnection
Radiall has introduced a new connector for ribbon fibre connections called Fortero to provide proven performance in high-vibration, high-impact, and extreme environments.
Read more...
Innovative D-Sub PushPull hood
Hiconnex
Interconnection
HARTING has launched its new D-Sub PushPull housings, designed to improve efficient and process-safe handling by transforming a well-known connector family into a simplified solution.
Read more...
High-density multicoax assemblies
RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s high speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies provides a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.
Read more...
RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics
Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact now offers RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics to improve electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise shielding and ensure reliable data connections in industrial environments.
Read more...
Single Pair Ethernet standards
Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
The SPE standard 10BASE-T1L in accordance with IEEE 802.3cg provides for a significantly longer transmission distance than Ethernet, with the standard defining an SPE transmission distance of up to 1000 m.
Read more...
New 50 O coax connectors
Interconnection
Würth Elektronik has introduced additional coaxial connectors for 50 O cables suitable for use in such equipment as wireless communication devices, GPS systems, and IoT devices.
Read more...