Explosive zone connectors

29 August 2025 Interconnection

The series 927-072 from Glenair are ITS-Ex IECEx/ ATEX qualified hazardous/explosive zone connectors. These connectors prevent explosions by eliminating the heat component in the traditional explosion triangle consisting of oxygen, heat, and fuel. This is accomplished by preventing an ignition source, such as a flame or a spark, from migrating through the cable or connector into a defined hazardous zone such as in a petrochemical factory or similar. Hazardous zones are defined by the frequency of presence of explosive gas or dust.

The IAW IECEx/ATEX standards allow the connectors to be used in application areas where flammable gases and vapours are present as a normal condition of operation (group IIC) ,and with temperature classes T6 and T5, zones 1 and 2; and for applications where potentially flammable dust is present as a normal condition of operation (group IIIC), and with temperature classes T80°C and T95°C in zones 21 and 22.

The connector series design is optimised for fast and easy crimp-contact wire termination, with ample wiring space in the cable housing and accessory hardware. Glenair Series ITS-Ex has over 40 power and signal contact arrangements, with full support for common armoured and unarmoured cable types. The connectors have an IP68 water, vapour, moisture, and dust protection rating in the mated position.

For more information contact Hiconnex, +27 12 661 6779 , mailto:[email protected], www.hiconnex.co.za





