Circuit & System Protection



Protect your pumps – protect your profit

29 August 2025 Circuit & System Protection

In South Africa’s demanding agricultural landscape, irrigation is not just an essential service – it is the heartbeat of farm productivity. However, far too many farmers face the frustration and financial loss of premature pump motor failure. The solution is not just maintenance – it is prevention.

Irrigation pump motors work tirelessly during peak summer months, often under extreme heat and inconsistent power supply. Loadshedding, dry-run conditions, voltage imbalances, and outdated protection systems are some of the leading causes of motor damage. These failures rarely happen at convenient times. Instead, they strike when crops are already stressed, disrupting irrigation cycles and sometimes resulting in full-scale crop losses – particularly damaging in high-value export operations.

The hidden costs are staggering, not just the cost of replacing a submersible motor, but the downtime, lost yield, and missed delivery schedules that ripple through the season.

That is why smart, relay-based motor protection is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity. NewElec’s KC, KD, and KE Series motor protection relays offer farmers the ability to monitor and prevent faults before they become failures. These systems respond faster than manual resets or time-delay breakers, shielding motors from dry-run damage, phase loss, voltage fluctuation, and thermal overload.

With built-in event logging and Bluetooth configuration, farmers can now understand faults clearly and correct them quickly – without needing to open panels or guess what went wrong.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Email: [email protected]
www: www.newelec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about NewElec Pretoria


