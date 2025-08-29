Categories

Unlocking the next frontier – women leading digital transformation in South Africa’s technology sector

29 August 2025 Editor's Choice

By Tshidisegang Mosenyegi, head of integrated marketing, EMEA, Infobip

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, it is an ideal time to reflect on the critical role women are playing in shaping the country’s technology sector. The conversation has moved beyond the need for representation to empowering women leaders as decision makers and innovators who bring unique value to the country’s digital transformation journey.

From participants to pioneers – women redefining digital strategy

Across the digital landscape, women are increasingly transitioning from passive participants to architects of change, steering the future of technology. Interestingly, women across South Africa are spearheading crucial initiatives, crafting innovative customer-centric solutions, and redefining success in the digital age.

They are at the forefront of developing fintech platforms for AI-powered solutions in healthcare and education, shaping both outcomes and strategic directions. For instance, Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode, and other award-winning female tech leaders are recognised for leading digital transformation, cybersecurity, and cloud computing projects, further demonstrating how women are reshaping South Africa’s digital landscape. These women leaders are transforming team performance and business models, driving growth, resilience, and enhancing customer trust.

Women in technology leverage their technical expertise alongside strong leadership abilities, steering teams confidently through challenges. Their resilience provides a competitive advantage, enabling them to excel in tough business environments while overcoming personal hurdles. The empathy, adaptability, and collaborative spirit women bring are invaluable during times of rapid change.

Inclusive digital solutions – a new imperative

The future demands hyperconnectivity; smart cities, fintech advancements, and AI must pivot towards inclusive innovation. Technological solutions must blend sophistication with social relevance and accessibility to address South African realities. Women possess the unique ability to fulfil this imperative. Balancing professional responsibilities with community roles grants them the insights needed to develop technology solutions that address real social challenges.

Bridging the digital divide, one community at a time

Meaningful progress in technology must go beyond innovation to make tangible impacts at the grassroots level. The sector is focusing on using digital tools to bridge the digital gap, from improving school communication systems and providing e-learning access in rural areas to mentoring underrepresented young professionals. Empowering women at the community level has far-reaching positive effects, benefiting families, communities, and driving significant economic growth.

A call for bold leadership

Recognising the technological achievements of women should inspire broader efforts to support them. Women leaders must actively be identified and nurtured to assume C-suite positions, board seats, and strategic roles in policy and investment decisions. This initiative necessitates financial backing for digital literacy and STEM education programs targeting rural and township schoolgirls, equipping them with the skills needed for Industry 4.0 success.

Creating secure and inclusive environments is equally crucial, as it encourages women to innovate, take risks, and pursue growth. Innovation flourishes where diversity and psychological safety are prioritised.

As we support women in leadership and invest in diverse innovations, a tech ecosystem reflecting South Africa’s diversity will emerge, championing digital empowerment and inclusive progress.

For more information visit www.infobip.com




