SmartRAID 4300 Series

29 August 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

To better support server OEMs, storage systems, data centres, and enterprise customers, Microchip Technology has launched the Adaptec SmartRAID 4300 series of NVMe RAID storage accelerators. The new family is a feature-rich, secure, RAID-enabled, high-performance Software-Defined Storage (SDS) solution for NVMe deployments. The accelerators are especially suited for modern AI data centre environments where accelerating access to NVMe storage is critical for supporting demanding workloads and maximising overall system performance.

The SmartRAID 4300 family takes a new approach to NVMe RAID by disaggregating Microchip’s Smart Storage platform into separate software and hardware components. Leveraging Microchip’s PCIe storage controllers as the underlying hardware to provide a supporting role for CPU offload and RAID acceleration, the accelerators separate the storage software stack to utilise the expanded host PCIe infrastructure for optimised data flows and connectivity. In extensive internal testing, the SmartRAID 4300 family has shown up to 7x increase in I/O performance gains compared to previous generation offerings.

With Smart Storage software operating on the host CPU, I/O data flows maximise performance with writes occurring directly from the host CPU to the NVMe endpoints at their respective PCIe generational speeds, while parity-based redundancy (XOR) is offloaded from the host CPU to the accelerator hardware. This architecture addresses bottlenecks inherent to traditional in-line storage solutions and helps the SmartRAID 4300 accelerator to enable high levels of scalability, flexibility, and support for Gen 4 and Gen 5 PCIe host CPUs with up to 32 CPU-attached x4 NVMe devices and 64 logical drives/RAID arrays.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





