High-current EMI filters

29 August 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management





TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the TDK-Lambda RGF board-mount EMI filters. Suitable for power supplies with high input current requirements, these 20 and 40 A filters are designed to provide exceptional differential mode filtering. Leveraging advanced TDK component technology, these modules streamline system-level compliance to CISPR as well as other compliance standards.

The RGF filters are encapsulated for protection in harsh environments, measure 52,8 x 35,2 x 12,7 mm in size, and feature a robust 5-sided metal case. The design includes two threaded and two non-threaded mounting holes, ensuring easy installation and enhanced cooling in both conduction and convection-cooled systems. Applications include harsh industrial, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), test and measurement, communications, broadcast, and robotics.

When used in conjunction with non-isolated DC-DC converter modules, the filters provide a significant amount of differential mode attenuation over a broad frequency range. This reduces overall system noise and simplifies compliance to typical EMI standards. The input voltage ranges from 0 to 80 V and withstands input transients of up to 100 V for 100 ms durations.

Credit(s)

Accutronics





