High-current EMI filters

29 August 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management


TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the TDK-Lambda RGF board-mount EMI filters. Suitable for power supplies with high input current requirements, these 20 and 40 A filters are designed to provide exceptional differential mode filtering. Leveraging advanced TDK component technology, these modules streamline system-level compliance to CISPR as well as other compliance standards.

The RGF filters are encapsulated for protection in harsh environments, measure 52,8 x 35,2 x 12,7 mm in size, and feature a robust 5-sided metal case. The design includes two threaded and two non-threaded mounting holes, ensuring easy installation and enhanced cooling in both conduction and convection-cooled systems. Applications include harsh industrial, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), test and measurement, communications, broadcast, and robotics.

When used in conjunction with non-isolated DC-DC converter modules, the filters provide a significant amount of differential mode attenuation over a broad frequency range. This reduces overall system noise and simplifies compliance to typical EMI standards. The input voltage ranges from 0 to 80 V and withstands input transients of up to 100 V for 100 ms durations.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 782 8728
Email: [email protected]
www: www.accutronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Accutronics


Further reading:

The role of bidirectional charging in the evolving energy landscape
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
As reliance on renewable sources like wind and solar continues to grow, the need for efficient energy flow and storage solutions has become more critical than ever.

Read more...
How to calculate a buck converter’s inductance
Power Electronics / Power Management
In the buck circuit, the inductor design is a key element that is closely related to system efficiency, the output voltage ripple, and loop stability.

Read more...
TDK expands programmable PSU series
Accutronics Test & Measurement
With a 3U high chassis, the GAC and GAC-PRO provide extremely high-power density for a fully featured programmable AC power source.

Read more...
Isolated SMD DC-DC converters
iCorp Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
MinMax has launched a series of isolated SMD DC-DC converters, the MSU01 series delivering 1 W, while the MSU02 series offers 2 W output.

Read more...
Analysing magnetic fields
Accutronics Test & Measurement
The engineers at Narda Safety Test Solutions have achieved a breakthrough in isotropic measurement and analysis of low-frequency magnetic fields in the form of their latest digital H-field probe.

Read more...
Is RFoIP technology the future for signal transportation for Satcom applications?
Accutronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RFoF technology continues to be used for successful IF signal transportation in the ground segment and there is widespread belief that it will be for some time to come, especially for critical communications applications.

Read more...
Next-gen power meter
Electrocomp Express Power Electronics / Power Management
The VT-PWR-LV is a next-gen Vista Touch power meter from Trumeter for single, split, and three-phase systems.

Read more...
Advanced PMIC for high-performance AI applications
ASIC Design Services Power Electronics / Power Management
Microchip Technology has announced the MCP16701, a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) designed to meet the needs of high-performance MPU and FPGA designers.

Read more...
New SiC power MOSFET
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ SCT012H90G3AG is a robust, automotive-grade SiC MOSFET, engineered for demanding power electronics, featuring a 900?V drain-source voltage and exceptionally low on-resistance of 12?mO at 60?A.

Read more...
Fundamental motor control design challenges and solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Qorvo, featuring industry experts providing key insights into methods, power efficiency and integration solutions available for motor control applications.

Read more...










