Photonic chip to slash AI energy consumption

29 August 2025 AI & ML

Arago, a Paris and Silicon Valley-based deeptech startup pioneering a new class of energy-efficient AI chips powered by light, has raised $26 million in seed funding to accelerate the commercialisation of its photonic processor, codenamed ‘JEF’.

The surge in AI adoption has led to exponential – and unsustainable – growth in energy consumption. Arago’s mission is to radically rethink AI’s compute infrastructure so that the technology can have a viable future for everyone.

A new era of photon-powered AI

The heart of ‘JEF’ is a proprietary photonic technology; instead of transistors, it uses lasers to process data with photons – particles of light that generate far less heat than electrons in conventional processors. By harnessing these inherent advantages, the chip is designed to deliver 10x lower energy consumption than today’s leading GPUs at equivalent performance and cost.

Early results demonstrate that ‘JEF’ can run AI models from industry-standard software frameworks, while staying fully compatible with the existing AI ecosystem, compute infrastructure, and manufacturing processes. It also sidesteps the technical barriers that have historically limited the performance of photonic and GPU-alternative processors.

Nicolas Muller, Arago’s CEO and co-founder, said, “To build a product that is not only high-performing, but also truly usable, it is critical to deeply understand the constraints of integrating a component based on a different compute principle into the broader ecosystem. We do not have the luxury of waiting for the ecosystem to adapt – our technology needs to be compatible with everything from manufacturing processes to the AI software stack from day one.”

“Innovation in computing is one of the hardest deeptech challenges,” added Thong Le Hoang, co-founder of Visionaries Tomorrow. “Arago’s superpower lies in its first-principles vision of the future, combined with a deep understanding across digital, analogue, and photonic approaches. The result is a unique hybrid architecture built on the latest industry breakthroughs and engineered to deliver step-change performance gains in the near term.”

Founded less than a year ago by Nicolas Muller, Eliott Sarrey and Ambroise Müller – whose combined expertise spans photonics, electronics, software, mathematics and machine learning – Arago has assembled a lean team of 20 experts from the world’s leading tech companies and research labs.

“Arago is creating a ‘DeepSeek moment’ for AI chips,” said Earlybird co-founder Hendrik Brandis. “This technology has the potential to defy the laws of AI compute, using only a fraction of the resources. The Arago team is executing towards this moment with unseen velocity and frugality.”

Arago will use its funding to accelerate product development toward commercialisation, grow its team across France, North America, and Israel, and deepen business partnerships to scale its growth.

