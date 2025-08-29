Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





AI & ML



Print this page printer friendly version

Photonic chip to slash AI energy consumption

29 August 2025 AI & ML

Arago, a Paris and Silicon Valley-based deeptech startup pioneering a new class of energy-efficient AI chips powered by light, has raised $26 million in seed funding to accelerate the commercialisation of its photonic processor, codenamed ‘JEF’.

The surge in AI adoption has led to exponential – and unsustainable – growth in energy consumption. Arago’s mission is to radically rethink AI’s compute infrastructure so that the technology can have a viable future for everyone.

A new era of photon-powered AI

The heart of ‘JEF’ is a proprietary photonic technology; instead of transistors, it uses lasers to process data with photons – particles of light that generate far less heat than electrons in conventional processors. By harnessing these inherent advantages, the chip is designed to deliver 10x lower energy consumption than today’s leading GPUs at equivalent performance and cost.

Early results demonstrate that ‘JEF’ can run AI models from industry-standard software frameworks, while staying fully compatible with the existing AI ecosystem, compute infrastructure, and manufacturing processes. It also sidesteps the technical barriers that have historically limited the performance of photonic and GPU-alternative processors.

Nicolas Muller, Arago’s CEO and co-founder, said, “To build a product that is not only high-performing, but also truly usable, it is critical to deeply understand the constraints of integrating a component based on a different compute principle into the broader ecosystem. We do not have the luxury of waiting for the ecosystem to adapt – our technology needs to be compatible with everything from manufacturing processes to the AI software stack from day one.”

“Innovation in computing is one of the hardest deeptech challenges,” added Thong Le Hoang, co-founder of Visionaries Tomorrow. “Arago’s superpower lies in its first-principles vision of the future, combined with a deep understanding across digital, analogue, and photonic approaches. The result is a unique hybrid architecture built on the latest industry breakthroughs and engineered to deliver step-change performance gains in the near term.”

Founded less than a year ago by Nicolas Muller, Eliott Sarrey and Ambroise Müller – whose combined expertise spans photonics, electronics, software, mathematics and machine learning – Arago has assembled a lean team of 20 experts from the world’s leading tech companies and research labs.

“Arago is creating a ‘DeepSeek moment’ for AI chips,” said Earlybird co-founder Hendrik Brandis. “This technology has the potential to defy the laws of AI compute, using only a fraction of the resources. The Arago team is executing towards this moment with unseen velocity and frugality.”

Arago will use its funding to accelerate product development toward commercialisation, grow its team across France, North America, and Israel, and deepen business partnerships to scale its growth.

For more information visit www.arago.inc




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Empowering innovation with ST’s AI processors
Altron Arrow AI & ML
Artificial intelligence is no longer just a futuristic concept – it is here, and it is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace.

Read more...
Vision-language models
AI & ML
Vision-Language Models are changing the AI game again, blending image and text understanding to power everything from autonomous vehicles to robotics to AI-driven assistants.

Read more...
Expert perspectives on robotics and AI
AI & ML
Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices and Samtec exploring how robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the landscape of manufacturing, logistics, and beyond.

Read more...
Accelerating AI adoption in MCU manufacturing
Editor's Choice AI & ML
To gain the value of ML functionality, designers of MCU-based devices have to adopt a new development method and accept a new type of probabilistic rather than deterministic output.

Read more...
Altron Arrow: Empowering innovation with STMicroelectronics AI processors
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML
ST’s AI processors are not only smarter and faster, but also incredibly efficient, enabling a new wave of intelligent solutions across multiple industries.

Read more...
How AI is transforming software engineering
AI & ML
Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of software engineering, particularly in South Africa, where the demand for innovative solutions is rapidly increasing.

Read more...
Quantum computing explained
AI & ML
Quantum computers are an emerging technology which has the potential to change our world, and work by harnessing quantum physics – the strange, often counterintuitive laws that govern the universe at its smallest scales and coldest temperatures.

Read more...
AI-powered weather forecasts across Africa
AI & ML
Using MetNet-3, an advanced AI weather model, precipitation is predicted with high accuracy via satellite data, which fills gaps in current radar coverage.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Groq – the future of AI processing?
Technews Publishing AI & ML
The introduction of Groq’s ASIC-based approach to AI inferencing marks a significant shift in the landscape of LLMs.

Read more...
Development kit for AI and edge applications
TRX Electronics AI & ML
Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit, which boasts a versatile, secure, and cost-effective wireless system-on-module (SOM), designed for maximum power efficiency to support battery-powered and industrial AI applications.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved