Isolated SMD DC-DC converters

29 August 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

MinMax has launched a series of isolated SMD DC-DC converters. The MSU01 series delivers 1 W output, while the MSU02 series offers 2 W. Both feature compact SMD (Surface Mount Device) packaging, 1500 V DC input-output isolation, up to 91% efficiency, and are qualified for lead-free reflow soldering per IPC/JEDEC J-STD-020D.1, making them ideal for modern electronic assembly.

Multiple unregulated output voltages are supported: 3,3 V, 5 V, 12 V, 15 V, 24 V, ±5 V, ±12 V, and ±15 V. This versatility makes them ideal for embedded systems and onboard power.

With their tiny dimensions of 13,7 x 8,4 x 6,9 mm and RoHS and REACH compliance, they are ideal demanding applications in space-limited systems.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





