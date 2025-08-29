MinMax has launched a series of isolated SMD DC-DC converters. The MSU01 series delivers 1 W output, while the MSU02 series offers 2 W. Both feature compact SMD (Surface Mount Device) packaging, 1500 V DC input-output isolation, up to 91% efficiency, and are qualified for lead-free reflow soldering per IPC/JEDEC J-STD-020D.1, making them ideal for modern electronic assembly.
Multiple unregulated output voltages are supported: 3,3 V, 5 V, 12 V, 15 V, 24 V, ±5 V, ±12 V, and ±15 V. This versatility makes them ideal for embedded systems and onboard power.
With their tiny dimensions of 13,7 x 8,4 x 6,9 mm and RoHS and REACH compliance, they are ideal demanding applications in space-limited systems.
Read more...Power amps for portable radio comms systems iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
CML Micro expands its SµRF product portfolio with a pair of high efficiency single- and two-stage power amplifiers that offer outstanding performance for a wide range of dual-cell lithium battery-powered wireless devices.
Read more...High-current EMI filters Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has introduced 20 and 40 A, 80 V DC board-mount EMI filters, reducing differential mode conducted emissions for switching power supplies with high input current requirements.
Read more...RF direct conversion receiver iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMX994 series from CML Micro is a family of direct conversion receiver ICs with the ability to dynamically select power against performance modes.
Read more...AsiaRF unveils full Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This robust ecosystem includes high-performance Wi-Fi 7 wireless router modules including the flagship AW7995-AE1, equipped with the latest BE series chipset.
Read more...5G RedCap: Unlocking scalable IoT connectivity iCorp Technologies
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As 2G and 3G networks rapidly sunset across the globe, the Internet of Things (IoT) market faces a critical challenge: how to maintain reliable cellular connectivity without the complexity or cost of full 5G.
Read more...Introducing Inpai iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has launched Inpai, a new SMD cellular antenna designed for NB-IoT and CATM on 4G/LTE networks.
Read more...Next-gen power meter Electrocomp Express
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VT-PWR-LV is a next-gen Vista Touch power meter from Trumeter for single, split, and three-phase systems.
