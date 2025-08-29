Battery modules with lithium iron phosphate technology

With its new lithium battery modules with IQ Technology, Phoenix Contact is expanding its portfolio with powerful energy storage solutions with a capacity of 284 Wh. The modules have exceptionally high energy density and feature a lightweight design, ideal for demanding industrial applications. In combination with the Quint4 UPS, they enable intelligent battery management that ensures maximum availability and operational safety.
The battery modules are based on proven lithium iron phosphate technology and offer remarkable buffer performance. With a load of 1 A, a buffer time of up to 27 hours is possible, or up to 41 minutes with a load of 40 A. Due to their high cycle stability, which is six times higher than that of conventional lead AGM technology, they achieve a service life of up to ten years.
The wide temperature range of -20 to 60°C makes them particularly robust and versatile. A particular highlight is the constant communication with the Quint4 UPS, which enables continuous monitoring and intelligent management of the battery parameters. This not only increases availability, but the optimised charging characteristics also extend the service life.
The modules are quick and easy to install. They are detected automatically and can even be replaced during operation without needing tools. Their compact design allows space-saving DIN rail mounting with up to 11 Ah capacity.
With these features, the new lithium battery modules offer a future-proof solution for uninterruptible power supplies.
