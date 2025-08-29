Tri-Teq’s latest range of filters

Tri-Teq’s 4-CH switched filterbank.

Tri-Teq recently presented its latest filter products, which included passive and co-site mitigation filters (lumped element and suspended substrate technologies) and tunable filters (bandpass and harmonic switched filters).

Passive and co-site mitigation filters

The company’s passive filters cover a frequency range from 10 MHz to 20 GHz and include highpass and lowpass filters, multiplexers, switched filterbanks (SFB), and multi-function assemblies. Custom designs are also available.

The switched filterbanks utilise pin diode and MMIC switches and feature 2- to 8-way switching. It’s 4-CH SFB switches between 2 – 3, 3 – 4, 4 – 5, and 5 – 6 GHz, while its 5-CH SFB covers 6 – 10, 10 – 14, 14 – 18, 18 – 26, 26 – 40 GHz.

Tunable filters

Tri-Teq’s tunable filters are available in a frequency range from DC to 20 GHz in octave and multi octave bandwidths. Selections include high pass, low pass, bandpass, and bandstop filters.

These tunable filters are characterised by high rejection and high power available in a miniature housing. They operate from a single supply voltage and both surface mount and connectorised interfaces are on offer.

