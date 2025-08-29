Tri-Teq’s latest range of filters

Tri-Teq recently presented its latest filter products, which included passive and co-site mitigation filters (lumped element and suspended substrate technologies) and tunable filters (bandpass and harmonic switched filters).
Passive and co-site mitigation filters
The company’s passive filters cover a frequency range from 10 MHz to 20 GHz and include highpass and lowpass filters, multiplexers, switched filterbanks (SFB), and multi-function assemblies. Custom designs are also available.
The switched filterbanks utilise pin diode and MMIC switches and feature 2- to 8-way switching. It’s 4-CH SFB switches between 2 – 3, 3 – 4, 4 – 5, and 5 – 6 GHz, while its 5-CH SFB covers 6 – 10, 10 – 14, 14 – 18, 18 – 26, 26 – 40 GHz.
Tunable filters
Tri-Teq’s tunable filters are available in a frequency range from DC to 20 GHz in octave and multi octave bandwidths. Selections include high pass, low pass, bandpass, and bandstop filters.
These tunable filters are characterised by high rejection and high power available in a miniature housing. They operate from a single supply voltage and both surface mount and connectorised interfaces are on offer.
Power amps for portable radio comms systems iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
CML Micro expands its SµRF product portfolio with a pair of high efficiency single- and two-stage power amplifiers that offer outstanding performance for a wide range of dual-cell lithium battery-powered wireless devices.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Read more...Choosing a GNSS receiver RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Applications requiring sub-ten-meter positioning accuracy today can choose between single-band or dual-band technology. While this decision might seem as simple as flipping a coin, it is far from that.
Read more...The evolution of 4D imaging radar Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
4D imaging radar is redefining automotive sensing with unmatched precision, scalability and resilience and, as global adoption accelerates, this technology is poised to become a cornerstone of autonomous mobility.
Read more...RF direct conversion receiver iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMX994 series from CML Micro is a family of direct conversion receiver ICs with the ability to dynamically select power against performance modes.
Read more...AsiaRF unveils full Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This robust ecosystem includes high-performance Wi-Fi 7 wireless router modules including the flagship AW7995-AE1, equipped with the latest BE series chipset.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.