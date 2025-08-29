The evolution of 4D imaging radar

Figure 1. Imaging radar provides essential sensing for enabling autonomous driving [source: www.nxp.com].

4D imaging radar is redefining automotive sensing with unmatched precision, scalability and resilience. As global adoption accelerates, this technology is poised to become a cornerstone of autonomous mobility.

A new dimension in automotive sensing

The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift, and at the heart of this transformation lies 4D imaging radar. Unlike conventional radar systems, which measure range, speed and azimuth, 4D imaging radar adds elevation to the mix, offering a richer, more complete understanding of the driving environment. With azimuth resolutions under one degree and detection ranges exceeding 300 meters, 4D imaging radar delivers the precision needed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) in all weather and lighting conditions.

Why 4D imaging radar matters

Two key use cases – Highway Pilot and Urban Pilot (figure 1) – highlight the critical role of 4D imaging radar. Highway Pilot requires vehicles to detect fast-moving objects at long distances, ensuring safe manoeuvring at high speeds. In contrast, the Urban Pilot must navigate complex environments filled with both stationary and moving obstacles, demanding accurate and simultaneous detection of numerous objects.

To meet these challenges, 4D imaging radar provides comprehensive spatial awareness, precise environmental sensing and long-range detection capabilities, all while operating reliably in adverse conditions. Unlike conventional radar, cameras, or light detection and ranging (LiDAR), 4D imaging radar addresses the full spectrum of sensing requirements necessary for higher levels of autonomy.

The evolution of 4D imaging radar presents a wealth of opportunities. Scalability is a key advantage, with configurations like 6T8R and 8T8R enabling cost-effective deployment across a broader range of vehicles. At the same time, high-end systems such as 24T24R support advanced functions, pushing the boundaries of autonomous capability.

Integration is another major benefit, as smaller, more efficient sensors reduce power consumption and simplify vehicle design. However, challenges remain, such as thermal management, which is especially critical in electric vehicles, where limited airflow behind the bumper complicates cooling. System complexity must also be carefully managed to balance performance with cost, size and power constraints. As automotive architectures shift from edge-based to centralised processing, new hurdles emerge in data bandwidth and latency, requiring robust infrastructure upgrades.

Looking forward

As vehicle architectures evolve, 4D imaging radar is proving to be a highly adaptable sensing technology. It supports both edge-based and centralised processing models, offering flexibility for OEMs as they transition toward more integrated and software-defined vehicle platforms. This adaptability is crucial as the industry seeks to streamline sensor integration, while maintaining high levels of performance and reliability.

Imaging radar’s ability to deliver enhanced spatial resolution, operate reliably in all weather conditions, and scale across vehicle classes makes it a strong candidate for widespread deployment. As OEMs continue to push toward higher levels of automation, the demand for robust, cost-effective and power-efficient sensing solutions will only grow. 4D imaging radar is well-positioned to meet these demands, helping to accelerate the path toward safer and more autonomous mobility.

Enabling scalable imaging radar with S32R47

A key enabler of cost-optimised imaging radar configurations is NXP’s S32R47 radar microprocessor unit. This high-performance MPU enables 24T24R configurations, delivering the processing capability needed for robust object detection, while maintaining a compact footprint and low power consumption. Its architecture is designed to support scalable deployment across a wide range of vehicle platforms, particularly EVs, where thermal constraints and energy efficiency are paramount. By reducing the number of transceiver chips required and optimising system integration, the S32R47 enables OEMs to balance performance with cost and power efficiency. This makes it an ideal choice for broad adoption of imaging radar, especially in markets prioritising affordability and rapid deployment.

