Links Field Networks: The perfect fit for telematics in Africa

29 August 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Operating at the intersection of global SIM innovation and local market intelligence, Links Field Networks has emerged as a premier provider of telematics-oriented connectivity across Africa and beyond. Founded in 2013, with headquarters in Hong Kong and a branch network spanning Asia, South America, and notably South Africa, the company delivers mission‑critical IoT SIM solutions designed for reliability, flexibility, and scale.

Pan‑African multi‑network coverage

Links Field maintains roaming and local profile SIM agreements with more than 40 mobile operators and major ISPs worldwide. This network footprint enables coverage across 200+ countries and territories using just one SIM, eliminating single‑carrier dependency and minimising downtime – even in areas with erratic service. Assets moving across national borders – such as long‑haul logistics or continental fleet operations – benefit from seamless, uninterrupted roaming and network resilience.

Designed with telematics in mind, Links Field SIMs automatically connect to the best available network, whether 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE‑M, or NB‑IoT. This is critical as carriers begin phasing out older networks. The company also supports telematics devices operating in remote, low‑signal regions often found in rural Africa.

Flexible data plans and fleet management

Recognising that telematics devices transmit small, frequent packets, the company offers data bundles optimised for low usage and burst traffic – avoiding over‑charging or underutilisation. Through a centralised multi‑ICCID management platform, customers can manage large deployments with transparent billing and usage visibility.

Beyond traditional removable SIM cards, Links Field offers eSIM and SoftSIM solutions fully certified to GSMA standards. Importantly, the company earned GSMA SGP.32 (IoT) certification in November 2024 – placing it among fewer than five global providers to do so – and renewed its consumer eSIM certification (SGP.21/22) in 2024.

The eSIM Manager App empowers remote profile switching without physical SIM swaps – ideal for future‑proofing deployments and optimising carrier selection. SoftSIM integration allows OEMs to embed connectivity within hardware, reducing failure points and shrinking footprint, all with ultra‑low power and enhanced security.

Cloud‑based connectivity management

At the core of Links Field’s offering is its proprietary Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), which integrates GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP). The platform provides a unified interface and APIs for real‑time monitoring, diagnostics, usage alerts, profile management, billing, and SIM lifecycle control, all through a single dashboard. This system empowers telematics providers to manage and scale deployments globally without manual SIM swaps or fragmented billing.

Proven industry experience and compliance

Links Field has been supporting telematics applications including GPS tracking, fleet management, logistics, cold chain, and asset recovery across Africa and internationally. Its branches, including a South Africa joint venture with Otto Wireless Solutions, bring local regulatory and technical expertise, especially in SIM registration, roaming regulation, and telecommunication compliance.

Why Links Field is the right partner for African telematics

Combining global SIM technology with local presence, Links Field Networks offers a multi‑network, resilient and seamless connectivity solution engineered for Africa’s connectivity landscape. With adaptive data plans, cloud‑based remote management, and certified eUICC/eSIM/SoftSIM capabilities, the company empowers providers to track and manage assets with reliability, flexibility, and cost‑effectiveness. For telematics providers seeking a trusted African partner with global scale, Links Field stands out as a perfect fit.

Credit(s)

Links Field Networks





