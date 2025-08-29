RF direct conversion receiver

The CMX994, CMX994A, CMX994E, CMX994G from CML Micro is a family of direct conversion receiver ICs with PowerTrade; the ability to dynamically select power against performance modes to optimise operating trade-offs. ICs in the series include:
• CMX994 – Standard and low power modes.
• CMX994A – Standard and additional low power modes.
• CMX994E – Enhanced, standard and low power modes.
• CMX994G – Enhanced, standard and low power modes, 30 MHz guaranteed performance.
The CMX994/A/E/G offer exceptional blocking performance with typical values in the range
98 dB to 102 dB depending on the measurement method. All three devices include a broadband LNA with gain control followed by a high dynamic range, very high IIP2, I/Q demodulator.
The receiver baseband section includes amplifiers and precise, configurable bandwidth, baseband filter stages. LO generation is provided by an integer-N PLL and a VCO negative resistance amplifier; an external LO may also be used. LO dividers are provided for flexible multi-band operation.
The CMX994 series operates from a single 3,3 V supply over a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and are available in a small 40-pin VQFN package.
Applications include analogue/digital multi-mode radio, software defined radio (SDR), data telemetry modems, and satellite communications.
Power amps for portable radio comms systems iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
CML Micro expands its SµRF product portfolio with a pair of high efficiency single- and two-stage power amplifiers that offer outstanding performance for a wide range of dual-cell lithium battery-powered wireless devices.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Read more...Isolated SMD DC-DC converters iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
MinMax has launched a series of isolated SMD DC-DC converters, the MSU01 series delivering 1 W, while the MSU02 series offers 2 W output.
Read more...Choosing a GNSS receiver RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Applications requiring sub-ten-meter positioning accuracy today can choose between single-band or dual-band technology. While this decision might seem as simple as flipping a coin, it is far from that.
Read more...Tri-Teq’s latest range of filters RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tri-Teq recently presented its latest filter products, which included passive and co-site mitigation filters (lumped element and suspended substrate technologies) and tunable filters (bandpass and harmonic switched filters).
Read more...The evolution of 4D imaging radar Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
4D imaging radar is redefining automotive sensing with unmatched precision, scalability and resilience and, as global adoption accelerates, this technology is poised to become a cornerstone of autonomous mobility.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.