RF direct conversion receiver

29 August 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


The CMX994, CMX994A, CMX994E, CMX994G from CML Micro is a family of direct conversion receiver ICs with PowerTrade; the ability to dynamically select power against performance modes to optimise operating trade-offs. ICs in the series include:

• CMX994 – Standard and low power modes.

• CMX994A – Standard and additional low power modes.

• CMX994E – Enhanced, standard and low power modes.

• CMX994G – Enhanced, standard and low power modes, 30 MHz guaranteed performance.

The CMX994/A/E/G offer exceptional blocking performance with typical values in the range

98 dB to 102 dB depending on the measurement method. All three devices include a broadband LNA with gain control followed by a high dynamic range, very high IIP2, I/Q demodulator.

The receiver baseband section includes amplifiers and precise, configurable bandwidth, baseband filter stages. LO generation is provided by an integer-N PLL and a VCO negative resistance amplifier; an external LO may also be used. LO dividers are provided for flexible multi-band operation.

The CMX994 series operates from a single 3,3 V supply over a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and are available in a small 40-pin VQFN package.

Applications include analogue/digital multi-mode radio, software defined radio (SDR), data telemetry modems, and satellite communications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


