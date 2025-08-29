Categories

Bridging the future with RAKWireless WisNode devices

29 August 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

In the ever-evolving landscape of industrial automation and IoT, Otto Wireless Solutions stands tall as South Africa’s premier provider of LoRa-based solutions and technologies. Our partnership with RAKWireless brings cutting-edge WisNode Bridge devices to local innovators – offering seamless integration of legacy systems into modern wireless networks.

What is the WisNode Bridge series?

The WisNode Bridge series by RAKWireless is designed to convert traditional wired industrial protocols like RS485 and Modbus into LoRa-compatible signals. This enables long-range, low-power wireless communication for applications where cabling is impractical or costly.

Common strengths across WisNode Bridge models include:

• LoRaWAN Connectivity: Every model supports LoRaWAN 1.0.3 (some models extend to Class A/B/C), enabling long-distance, low-power communication across various regional frequency bands.

• Industrial ruggedness: IP31-rated metal enclosures, wide temperature ranges (notably -20 to 70°C for RAK2461), solid ESD protection, DIN-rail/wall mounting options, and screw-terminal connectors make these ideal for harsh environments.

• Wide coverage and reliability: Leveraging Semtech SX127x transceivers, these devices deliver 15 km+ range in open-air and maintain robust performance, even in dense indoor settings.

• Flexible mounting and power: Wall scannable, DIN-rail, and (with accessories) magnetic mounting. Power options include wide DC ranges, USB ports, and in some variants, power output to connected devices.

• Seamless integration: Designed to work hand-in-hand with RAK’s LoRaWAN gateways and WisDM/MQTT systems for turnkey industrial IoT deployment.

These devices are set to transform industries across the board:

• Smart Manufacturing: Monitor and control legacy equipment wirelessly.

• Agriculture: Deploy sensors in remote fields without trenching cables.

• Building automation: Retrofit old systems with wireless control.

• Utilities and energy: Enable remote diagnostics and data logging.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Email: [email protected]
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


