Mission-critical RF transceiver

29 August 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The Iris SQN9506 from Sequans Communications is an RF transceiver that operates from 220 MHz to 7,125 GHz. It is a wideband system designed for agile software-defined radios (SDRs) in mission-critical applications such as defence, aerospace, V2X, routers, and drones.

This transceiver is based on an advanced signal path architecture that consists of 4 transmit and 20 receive paths. It also includes 10 RF synthesizers that enable simultaneous observation and scanning operations. This transceiver supports 4 x 4 MIMO with unlimited frequency hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) and anti-jam capabilities over an instantaneous bandwidth of 200 MHz.

The Iris SQN9506 transceiver allows easy integration with any SDR CPU/FPGA and includes multiple software code examples, enabling flexible remote control of the system using interfaces such as DigRF v4, JESD204C, 3-wire SPI, and MIPI RFFE v2.1. This transceiver requires a DC supply and consumes 0,2 mA (sleep), 3 mA (stand-by), and 8 mA (idle).

The chip is available in a compact BGA package and is ideal for defence, 5G devices, smart cells, and critical communication applications.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





