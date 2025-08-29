AsiaRF unveils full Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem

AsiaRF has announced the launch of its comprehensive Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem, featuring a cutting-edge suite of wireless modules, advanced development platforms, and innovative adapter cards. This robust ecosystem includes high-performance Wi-Fi 7 wireless router modules such as the AW7990-NPD, AW7990-AE1, AW7991-AE2, and the flagship AW7995-AE1, equipped with the latest BE series chipset. Additionally, the company has introduced two multifunctional development platforms, AP7988-002 and AP7988-003, designed to support seamless integration for AI PCs and server applications.
In a world increasingly reliant on high-speed and reliable wireless connectivity, the AW7990-NPD and AW7990-AE1 modules are optimised to support maximum speeds of up to 3600 Mbps, catering perfectly to smart homes and small office setups where stable connections are essential. Meanwhile, the AW7991-AE2 module offers an impressive transmission speed of up to 5000 Mbps, specifically tailored for medium-sized enterprises and high-density applications. For enterprise-level networks, automation lines, AR/VR experiences, and 8K streaming, the AW7995-AE1 module stands out with its remarkable capability of delivering speeds up to 14000 Mbps.
The core features of these modules include tri-band operation (2,4/5/6 GHz) that supports Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for simultaneous multi-band data transmission. This advancement is complemented by third-generation OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, ensuring ultra-low latency and stable connections across multiple devices. Enhanced security is provided through WPA3 encryption and secure boot mechanisms, while energy-efficient design supports smart power management.
Powerful development platforms
AsiaRF’s AP7988 series development platforms are purposefully engineered for high performance and fortified security. The AP7988-002 platform enables Wi-Fi 7 transmission speeds of up to 19000 Mbps and is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 MediaTek MT7988A processor, making it ideal for edge computing and AI applications. This platform also features support for LTE/5G connectivity, an M.2 B Key slot for SSD expansion, and built-in GPS modules for precise location tracking. The AP7988-003 platform is designed for portable network video recording (NVR) applications, seamlessly integrating with the AW7995-AE1 module to support comprehensive video streaming and storage capabilities.
