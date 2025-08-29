High-performance SDR range

Epiq Solutions offers high-performance RF tuners and software-defined radios (SDRs) with various specifications for diverse applications in congested environments. Their offerings can be divided up into high performance platforms and low SWaP platforms.
High performance platforms are designed for long-range applications with strong signals, while low SWaP platforms focus on tactical use. High performance platforms utilise larger FPGAs and CPUs, whereas Low SWaP Platforms are defined by available size, weight, and power (SWaP). Standard form factors include 1U rack mounted and 3U and 6U VPX for high performance, and M.2 VNX+ Mod payload for low SWaP modules.
High performance platforms
Epiq manufacture a range of high-performance platforms which combine wideband high data rate SDRs and RF tuners. Various digital interfaces are available including 1x to 4x 10GbE digital outputs and 1GbE for command and control. Fast frequency hopping support is present as is independent and coherent tuning modes and integrated FPGA for DDC and filtering.
The units are available in three size families: small form factor (less than 100 in3), medium form factor (100 to 200 in3), and as a 1U rack. All form factors are ruggedised and support a frequency range of 6 GHz to 40 GHz.
MCU for noisy environments EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MCX?E24X is a high-performance microcontroller family from NXP, engineered for industrial, automotive-like, and energy-focused environments.
Read more...SmartRAID 4300 Series Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s disaggregated architecture leverages host CPU and PCIe infrastructure to overcome traditional storage bottlenecks in scalable, secure NVMe RAID storage solutions.
Read more...Tri-Teq’s latest range of filters RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tri-Teq recently presented its latest filter products, which included passive and co-site mitigation filters (lumped element and suspended substrate technologies) and tunable filters (bandpass and harmonic switched filters).
Read more...High-density multicoax assemblies RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s high speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies provides a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.
Read more...High performance SDR design considerations RFiber Solutions
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the spectrum gets increasingly crowded, and adversaries more capable, the task of examining wide bands and making sense of it all, while not missing anything, gets harder.
Read more...Redefining entry-level MCUs NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The company positions the GD32C231 series as a ‘high-performance entry-level’ solution designed to offer more competitive options for multiple applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.