High-performance SDR range

Epiq Solutions offers high-performance RF tuners and software-defined radios (SDRs) with various specifications for diverse applications in congested environments. Their offerings can be divided up into high performance platforms and low SWaP platforms.

High performance platforms are designed for long-range applications with strong signals, while low SWaP platforms focus on tactical use. High performance platforms utilise larger FPGAs and CPUs, whereas Low SWaP Platforms are defined by available size, weight, and power (SWaP). Standard form factors include 1U rack mounted and 3U and 6U VPX for high performance, and M.2 VNX+ Mod payload for low SWaP modules.

High performance platforms

Epiq manufacture a range of high-performance platforms which combine wideband high data rate SDRs and RF tuners. Various digital interfaces are available including 1x to 4x 10GbE digital outputs and 1GbE for command and control. Fast frequency hopping support is present as is independent and coherent tuning modes and integrated FPGA for DDC and filtering.

The units are available in three size families: small form factor (less than 100 in3), medium form factor (100 to 200 in3), and as a 1U rack. All form factors are ruggedised and support a frequency range of 6 GHz to 40 GHz.

