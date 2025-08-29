Reliable photovoltaic adapter set

Phoenix Contact’s PV-AS-MC4/6-150-MN-SET1 is a high-performance photovoltaic adapter set designed to bridge SUNCLIX connectors with MC4 connectors. Engineered for robust solar applications, the adapter features a 150 mm cable length, supports a rated current of 35 A at 85°C, and is capable of withstanding voltages up to 1500 V. Contact resistance of the connector and cable combined is less than 1 mΩ.
Manufactured in Germany, this flexible black adapter set is part of the SUNCLIX product family and complies with stringent safety and quality standards. It features IP68 protection when plugged in, ensuring excellent resistance to dust and moisture ideal for demanding outdoor environments. The product is RoHS and REACH compliant and boasts a UL 94 V0 flammability rating.
The adapter is suitable for integration in plant, controller, and electrical device engineering, making it a reliable choice for solar installations.
