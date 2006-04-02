Liquid cooling connectors improve thermal management

Amphenol Industrial Operations now offers two liquid cooling connector series with performance that exceeds the Open Compute Project (OCP) specifications. The UQB Series offers quick connect technology, while the UQDB features blind mating for easy installation.
The leak-free design and high flow rate of both series make the connectors ideal for high-reliability equipment that employ liquid cooling. Applications include AI data centres, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging stations. All the liquid cooled connectors use high-performance, aerospace-grade sealing materials and feature a bidirectional shut off valve and dry break for advanced protection against accidental spillage or drips. Both the shell and spring of the connectors are constructed of stainless steel that impedes corrosion and increases component longevity.
The UQD Series features an automatic steel ball-lock mechanism that enables quick connect and disconnect as well as compatibility with other components based on the OCP specification. Ideal for connecting racks and manifolds, these connectors come in the four standard OCP sizes (UQD02/04/06/08) as a standard push-pull socket, with a latch socket option featuring a flat-design button to improve operation and avoid accidental touch.
Featuring blind mate technology with a radial compensation of 1 mm, the UQDB Series automatically connects and seals when installed, ensuring the reliability and durability of the connection. Also available in the four sizes, these connectors simplify installation and improve system operation.
Multiple termination options for both series, including barb and threads, as well as either a right angle or inline configuration improve versatility, making the connectors useful in a range of applications.
The connectors feature low flow resistance and accommodate common coolants, such as deionised water, ethylene glycol and propylene glycol. Working pressure is from 0 – 0,6 MPa and safe pressure ranges from 1 – 2 MPa.
